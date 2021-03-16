Corpus Christi Aircraft Corrosion Control Facility ribbon cut

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held recently for an Aircraft Corrosion Control Facility aboard NAS Corpus Christi.



ACCF provides a critical capability in the Corpus Christi Army Depot being able to perform its mission to overhaul and repair helicopters.



Construction of the 76,074 square foot facility began with a contract award in September 2013., according to Cmdr. Eric Hass, Public Works Officer.



The more than $19 million dollar facility replaces a paint booth facility that is more than 50 years old, with compromised roof and structural beams. The new ACCF houses aircraft painting operations for all types of rotary winged aircraft. Inside the building, there is $19.7 million in equipment: six paint booths, a wash bay, an alodine unit, and six mixing booths.



“This facility and the equipment it houses comes just in time to continue CCAD operations. It provides the ability to prep and paint aircraft,” said Col. Joseph Parker, CCAD commander. “If we cannot paint aircraft, we cannot maintain aircraft at the depot level.”



The new facility has a design life span of 50 years.



“This project provides a critical capability in CCAD being able to perform its mission,” said Capt. Chris Jason, NASCC commanding officer. “CCAD is the largest tenant on this base. They are the third largest employer in South Texas and CCAD’s continuing presence is essential to the local economy.”



The ACCF will save the Army time and money.



“This is a win for CCAD, for the base and the entire community,” Parker concluded.

