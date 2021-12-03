Team Blaze hosts “Burger Burn” for AFAF kick-off

Team Blaze hosted a “Burger Burn” in support of the Air Force Assistance Fund March 12, 2021, on Columbus Air Force Base, Miss.



Columbus AFB members who attended the event had various food options, including burgers and bratwursts. All proceeds went to the AFAF.



The AFAF is an effort conducted annually and raises money for the Air Force families in need. It supports active duty, reservists, guard, retirees and dependents.



Capt. Stephen Willard, 14th Flying Training Wing installation project officer, said the event was a kickoff for 2021. He said it was not intended to be a fundraiser for AFAF, but rather to get the word out that AFAF was back.



“We wanted an atmosphere that encouraged families to come out, enjoy some time outside, let the kids play, and just get away from this lonely environment that COVID-19 has unfortunately created,” Willard said. “That was our goal this year, to educate our fellow Airmen on the AFAF campaign, lend credibility to the campaign and just give us time to come together as a team and a wing. I believe the Burger Burn was a huge success in that regard.”



For 2021, the 14th Flying Training Wing’s goal is to raise $23,065 towards the campaign. The money raised goes to four charities supported by the AFAF. The four charities are: the Air Force Enlisted Village, the Lemay Foundation, the Air Force Villages Charitable Foundation and the Air Force Aid Society.



Each charity has a different reason and purpose to their cause. To learn more about each charity, please visit afassistancefund.org.



Willard said Columbus AFB will be hosting a “Run the Runway” 5k on April 24th. The event is open to anyone with base access.



“We want to highly encourage everyone to come out,” Willard said. “All proceeds will go towards AFAF charities, and this is a great opportunity for Team Blaze to get together to get some fresh air.”



The event is a $20 signup. The $20 gives runners a t-shirt and a medal. All leftover donations will go towards the campaign.



For more information about all things AFAF, please contact Willard at (662) 434-2243, or Master Sgt. Jordan Boothe at (662) 434-2351.

