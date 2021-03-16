Traverse City, Mich., native serves aboard USS Rafael Peralta

PACIFIC OCEAN – Petty Officer 2nd Class Tara Riedel, a native of Traverse City, Mich., and graduate of Traverse City West Senior High School and Alma College, is serving in the U.S. Navy aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115).



As a machinery repairman, Riedel creates and repairs broken parts. Though the job requires a high level of attention to detail, such as being allowed only 0.0001-0.005 inches of tolerance when sizing a part, Riedel says her job is the best job in the Navy.



Her service brings her far away from home; the Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan. However, Riedel maintains pride in her hometown and remains connected through family members that still live in Traverse City, as well as shipmates from the same area.



“I’m really proud to say I’m from Traverse City,” said Riedel. “I’m a very proud Michigan native and love connecting with other Sailors who are also from Michigan. There’s an interesting bond that happens when you find another Southern Canadian, and it always makes me happy to talk with them about growing up there.”



Without the experience of growing up in Traverse City, and the people who affected her there, she says she wouldn’t have the life or character she has now. “Traverse City will always be who I am at my core.”



Her decision to leave her hometown and serve her country was unexpected, but her decision to join the Navy in particular was influenced by a desire for financial stability and a family history of naval service. Her cousin was a submariner, and her grandfather served in the Navy in the 1940s.



“I never expected to join the military, and anyone who knew me was shocked when they found out,” said Riedel. “One day I woke up, had a gut feeling to join, talked to my wife (then girlfriend) about it, and just did it. And I’m glad I did.”



Her goals for her future in the Navy include serving 20 or more years, becoming a chief petty officer, and affecting positive change, specifically regarding mental health in the naval service. She plans to learn everything about engineering, receive an Engineering Officer of the Watch qualification letter, and eventually become “Top Snipe” – the senior enlisted leader of the engineering department.



Outside of the military, she wants to own a small farm with her wife, have at least five pet dogs, and get involved in theater again. She said theater is where her passion truly lies.



For Riedel, serving aboard Rafael Peralta in the U.S. 7th Fleet means taking care of her family as best she can from afar, and serving with her shipmates that she holds in high esteem.



“I got extremely lucky with my first ship,” she said. “I have a great support system from all the engineers on board.



Rafael Peralta is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force.



As the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet employs 50-70 ships and submarines across the Western Pacific and Indian oceans. U.S. 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region.

