NAVFAC Pacific Awards Contract for Central Fuel Station at Marine Corps Base Guam

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Pacific awarded today a $24.5 million firm-fixed-price task order under a multiple award construction contract to Hensel Phelps Construction Co., of Honolulu, Hawaii for the design and construction of a fuel station at Marine Corps Base, Joint Region Marianas-Andersen, Guam.



“We are pleased to achieve this on-time and on-budget construction award for the Central Fuel Station at the new Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz,” said NAVFAC Pacific Guam Program Management Office Director Will Boudra. “This is the fourth of 18 projects to be contracted this fiscal year at Camp Blaz.”



The work to be performed provides for the design and construction of a central fuel station to serve the Marine Corps base on Guam and to support its tactical activities. The project will include fueling stations, a fuel storage facility, a fuel administration building, and a generator building.



Work will be performed in Finegayan, Guam with an expected completion date of August 2023.

