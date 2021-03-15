USACE to host Arlington National Cemetery project Industry Day for contractors

NORFOLK, Virginia - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Norfolk District is scheduled to host a virtual “Industry Day” event on April 13 from 12:00-3:30 p.m. for construction contractors interested in the Arlington National Cemetery Southern Expansion (ANCSE) project and Defense Access Roads (DAR) project.



The event will provide an opportunity for large and small business contractors to learn about the construction process for the ANCSE project and the companion Federal Highway Administration DAR project. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Norfolk District, Federal Highway Administration’s Eastern Federal Lands Highway Division, and Arlington National Cemetery will conduct an Industry Day Forum to discuss these upcoming projects.



Ms. Karen Durham-Aguilera, Executive Director Office of Army Cemeteries and Arlington National Cemetery said, “Conducting this Industry Day is vital to the success of the Southern Expansion and Defense Access Roads projects. The Industry Day gives us an opportunity to provide key project details to you, the construction community, and to receive your feedback and questions on these projects. This dialogue is essential to informing and shaping the contract documents for successful execution. We welcome your participation.”



The one-day event will include presentations encompassing overview briefs of the ANCSE project and the DAR project. The event will include breakout sessions with a Q&A series.



Session topics:



Introduction and Program Overview: 12:00 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Defense Access Road: 12:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

ANC Southern Expansion: 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.



The deadline to register for the no-fee event is April 9. Interested contractors can register by visiting the following link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/usace-and-fhwa-industry-day-for-contractors-registration-144653064209. The event link will be send out via email following registration.



For more than a century, Arlington National Cemetery, has represented each generation’s service, sacrifice, and valor. Here laid to eternal rest are more than 400,000 men and women, united in protecting this democracy during times of war and times of peace. Within these sacred grounds, their spirits live on, echoing sentiments of pride and love for country.



The DAR project consists of the realignment of Columbia Pike and S. Joyce Street, replacement of Southgate Road with a new segment of S. Nash Street, expansion of Foxcroft Heights Park, and the modification of the Columbia Pike/Washington Boulevard interchange. Construction of pedestrian and bicycle paths will increase multimodal connectivity, and installation of street lighting will enhance safety. The DAR project will construct five retaining walls, one tunnel, and complete mass grading to allow completion of the Southern Expansion project by another contractor.



The Arlington National Cemetery Southern Expansion project will enable the Army to continue the honored tradition of laying to rest our veterans well into the future. This will be accomplished by seamlessly expanding Arlington National Cemetery and creating a culturally rich and thoughtfully designed corridor encompassing the surrounding memorials. This vision will extend the lifespan of the cemetery and enhance the visitor experience while providing substantial benefits to the surrounding areas. The expansion work consists of cemetery expansion and the construction of a new operations complex (South Parcel). South Parcel construction will include an office building, warehouse, green-roof maintenance bays, and a parking garage. The cemetery expansion will primarily consist of a new entrance and screening point for visitors, columbaria courts, crypt installations, and civil site work.



For questions regarding Arlington National Cemetery Southern Expansion project please contact the ANCSE project team at ancsouthernexpansion@usace.army.mil. All DAR questions should still be directed to Bill Eshbaugh at William.Eshbaugh@dot.gov.

