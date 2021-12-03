Kentucky Guard recognized for efforts at Nation's capitol

Photo By Sgt. Jessica Elbouab | Governor Andy Beshear visited Kentucky's Boone National Guard Center, March 12 to...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Jessica Elbouab | Governor Andy Beshear visited Kentucky's Boone National Guard Center, March 12 to present an Acclamation award to members of the National Guard who supported the inauguration In January, more than 300 Soldiers and Airmen mobilized to assist federal agencies in security the Nations Capital during the 59th Presidential Inauguration. During the Ceremony six Service members were additionally recognized for their dedication and commitment to the commonwealth for going above and beyond the call of duty. see less | View Image Page

Governor Andy Beshear visited Kentucky's Boone National Guard Center March 12 to present an Acclamation Award to the Kentucky Guard Service Members who supported the Inauguration.



The award is to honor the more than 350 Soldiers and Airmen that mobilized to assist federal agencies in securing the Nation's Capital during the 59th Presidential Inauguration as well as the mission to provide support to the state capitol during the same time frame.



"If we think back to January, just this far into 2021, you all have reacted to snowstorms, ice storms, flooding that took the homes of so many Kentuckians," said Beshear. "You always answer to call to help your neighbors, and you do it without hesitation."



The request for Kentucky Guardsmen came with little notice. Men and women from the Guard assembled quickly, not knowing how long the nation's capital would need additional military presence. At the same time, the majority of Soldiers and Airmen have returned. Some are still serving in Washington, D.C., today.



"It is a privilege to be able to call myself a Kentucky Guardsman alongside all of you," said the Adjudicate General, Brig. Gen. Hal Lamberton. "I cannot thank you or your families enough for all you do."



As a part of the ceremony, six Service members were awarded coins as a token of gratitude for going above and beyond the mission at hand.



Sgt First Class Trenton Dalton, 198th Military Police Battalion. Staff Sgt. Andy Barbour, CERFP, Master Sgt. Greg Terry, CST, 2nd Lt. Omar Cham, 1-149th Infantry Battalion, and Sgt. Jeremiah Tewsley, 138th Field Artillery.



These Soldiers have worked tirelessly on missions from D.C. to operations around Kentucky throughout the year.



Approximately 70 Soldiers were in attendance for the ceremony to represent the many that came forward at a moment's notice.



"None of this would be possible without the support of your families," said State Command Sergeant Major Jesse Withers. "Please know that this award is dedicated to them as well."



The Acclamation Award States:



WHEREAS, 315 Kentucky National Guard Soldiers and Airmen answered the call of our nation on short notice to assist federal agencies in securing the National Capitol Region during the 59th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C., January 16-24, 2021, deterring potential violence as part of the National Guard’s unique homeland security role; and



WHEREAS, These National Capitol Region missions included augmenting police security within the U.S. Capitol Building grounds, providing administrative support and chaplain’s services, supporting U.S. Department of Energy inauguration event screening, and preparing for mass casualty event and emergency trauma care operations; and



WHEREAS, Additional Soldiers and Airmen augmented the Kentucky State Police in support of law enforcement functions to support the safety and security of the Kentucky State Capitol Complex by providing Entry Control Point operations, roving patrol and a quick reaction team; and



WHEREAS, The Soldiers and Airmen of the Kentucky National Guard merit our tremendous respect and admiration for their selfless service to our communities, our Commonwealth and our nation;



NOW, THEREFORE, I, ANDY BESHEAR, Governor of the Commonwealth of Kentucky, do hereby pay tribute to the



KENTUCKY NATIONAL GUARD



for providing exceptional service and protection for all citizens.





DONE AT THE CAPITOL, in the City of Frankfort the 26th day of February, in the year of Our Lord Two Thousand Twenty-One and in the 229th year of the Commonwealth.







________________________________________

ANDY BESHEAR

GOVERNOR