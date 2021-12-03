Laissez les bon temps rouler through Fort Polk’s neighborhoods

FORT POLK, La. — Neither the pandemic nor a snowstorm could stop Mardi Gras at Fort Polk. Residents of all on-post neighborhoods decorated their porches in lieu of Mardi Gras parades, and the results were stunning.

The Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk is no stranger to embracing local culture and festivities. Mardi Gras is part of the Carnival celebration and Louisiana’s signature annual festival. With all public parades canceled in the surrounding areas, Fort Polk’s Family Morale, Welfare and Recreation program organized a Mardi Gras Porch Float Contest.

Residents were encouraged to transform the front of their houses into a creative Mardi Gras float and send pictures to the MWR Marketing and Special Events team for the chance to win.

The judging criteria was based on three categories — intent to produce a clear Mardi Gras theme, the creativity used to construct a unique design and the overall effort of the artist and quality of the design.

A committee of judges gathered to evaluate all porch float pictures. While all homes gave observers a New Orleans Mardi Gras feel, Jeanie Compton’s house exceeded all expectations and emerged as the winner of the grand prize: A Traeger grill and two outdoor rocking chairs. A 150-dollar American Express gift card went to first runner up, Lydia Davis, for her spectacular porch float. Second runner up, Tammy Tate, dazzled with her impressive artwork and received a 75-dollar American Express gift card.

Special appreciation goes to sponsors USAA, Benoit Motors and Southwest Beverage for supporting this event and bringing Mardi Gras cheer to Fort Polk.

For more information about MWR contests and events, stay connected on facebook.com/fortpolkmwr.

