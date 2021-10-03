I am The 908th: Capt. Natalie Marshall

Captain Natalie Marshall, a 357th Airlift Squadron pilot and the 908th Operations Group executive officer, was originally enlisted in the Army from 2005 to 2009. After a break in service, she joined the Air Force Reserve and went on to commission as an officer in February 2012.



The Washington-native grew up in Germany since her father was prior Army. She became a permanent United States resident when they moved back to the U.S. at 19-years-old.



Marshall brought her family to Montgomery after finishing her pilot training in 2014. She moved around with her family multiple times but moved back to Montgomery again in April of 2019.



Marshall said that her love of flying developed as she was in the Army.



“I knew if I wanted to fly then the Air Force would be the way to go,” said Marshall.



She said that her prior unit was “fantastic” in how much support they gave her to pursue her dreams.



Right when she started talking to recruiters in 2005, Hurricane Katrina struck. She said that she wished she could have been a part of the relief effort. That moment re-solidified her resolve to join the Air Force Reserve as a pilot.



“If I had joined sooner then I could have maybe been there to help,” said Marshall.



She said that she is thankful for her family who helped her make her dreams a reality. From her mother helping babysit to her husband helping her study, Marshall was able to go to piloting school from 2012 to 2014.



“The support from my family was instrumental,” she said.



Marshall is married to 1st Lt. James Marshall who is a physician’s assistant with the 42nd Medical Group here. The couple have two children, girls aged 10 and 3.



Having Airmen like Capt. Marshall, who desire to serve others and pursue their dreams, is what strengthens the 908th Airlift Wing family.

