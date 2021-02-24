Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    I am The 908th: Senior Airman Isaiah Walker

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2021

    Story by Senior Airman Shelby Thurman 

    908th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Isaiah Walker is a vehicle maintenance technician with the 908th Logistics Readiness Squadron. The Birmingham-native joined the Air Force Reserve in August 2018.

    “I’m very thankful to be in LRS because it feels like a big family,” he said. “When you walk in the room with a lot of people you just feel so welcomed.”

    Walker said he originally joined for the educational benefits and is using those benefits currently to attend the University of Alabama at Birmingham. He plans to pursue a career as an officer once he receives his electrical engineering degree in 2024.

    On the civilian side, Walker is a full-time student while also working at Publix.

    Walker recalls when he worked as a vehicle maintainer in South Carolina as one of his favorite Air Force memories so far.

    “I can’t wait for my future deployment because I had hands-on training and know what to expect,” said Walker. “I’m so ready!”

    Having Airmen like Walker that take pride in their work is why the 908th Airlift Wing is always trained and ready to deploy at a moment’s notice.

