I am The 908th: Airman 1st Class Becca Ballard

Airman 1st Class Becca Ballard is a dental assistant with the 908th Aeromedical Staging Squadron. The 19-year-old joined the Air Force Reserves in September 2018.



Ballard said she joined for the career and educational benefits since she always wanted to join the medical field.



Outside of the Reserves, Ballard lives in Auburn while studying full-time for a nursing degree at Southern Union State Community College (SUSCC).



She plans to graduate from SUSCC with her nursing degree in 2023. From there, she hopes to join the physician’s assistant program at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston. Receiving her master’s degree from their nursing program also comes with a four-year contract as an active duty officer.



This deal works out perfectly for Ballard because she said that she does not plan on leaving the Air Force any time soon.



“Being a reservist made it possible for me to work in the medical field and reconfirmed that I always wanted to be a full-time nurse,” she said.



Ballard’s willingness to continue her education and work full-time is evidence of the passion and dedication to serving others that is exemplified by Reserve Citizen Airmen across the 908th Airlift Wing.

