I am The 908th: Master Sgt. Harold Floyd

Master Sgt. Harold Floyd is a Montgomery, Alabama line recruiter for the 908th Airlift Wing’s recruiting section. As a line recruiter, Floyd is tasked with recruiting non-prior service individuals and prior service members that had completely separated from the military.



Floyd said he first joined the Air Force Reserve Jan. 18, 2011 for the extra pay and benefits for himself and his daughter. He said that his decision was also supported by his parents who are both Army veterans.



Before becoming a recruiter, Floyd worked in customer service with the 908th Force Support Squadron. As a customer service representative, he processed identification cards, filed life insurance policies and assisted individuals with casualty services.



While working one day, Floyd said he was approached by a couple of recruiters who said, “Every time we come in here you’re always smiling and have such a great personality.” They then asked him if he had ever considered becoming a recruiter.



Flash forward to May 2018, Floyd graduated from the Air Force Recruiting School at Lackland AFB, Texas.



Floyd said that he is thankful that he made the decision to become a recruiter. He feels like he has been able to make a positive impact on peoples’ lives by helping them join the Air Force Reserve. He said he remembers the people he helped join and looks forward to seeing many of them become chiefs or officers one day.



“There is no other better feeling in the world than when people come back to you and thank you for changing their lives for the better,” said Floyd.



January 18, 2021, will mark the 10-year anniversary of Floyd joining the Air Force Reserve. His dedication, positivity and caring personality are why he is essential to the 908th AW and its mission.

