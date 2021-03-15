Indiana National Guard administers over 16,000 vaccines at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Photo By Sgt. Joshua Syberg | Over the weekend National Guardsmen from across Indiana converged on the iconic...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Joshua Syberg | Over the weekend National Guardsmen from across Indiana converged on the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the largest sports venue in the world. More than 300 National Guardsmen administered roughly 4,000 Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines per day during the four-day mass vaccination clinic at the IMS. (Photo by Army National Guard Sgt. Joshua A Syberg) see less | View Image Page

INDIANAPOLIS — Earlier this month, National Guardsmen from across Indiana converged on the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the largest sports venue in the world.



More than 300 National Guardsmen administered roughly 4,000 Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines per day during the four-day mass vaccination clinic at the IMS. Among the Hoosiers being vaccinated by the National Guard was Indiana Gov. Eric J. Holcomb.



“Our Indiana National Guard, Gen. Lyles has been with us every step of the way for eve-ry part of this response,” Box said. “We are so excited to have them here as a critical part of our vaccination team. This is the first time that we’ve been able to have a mass vaccination site here in our state since this pandemic started. I think it’s fitting that we are here at this iconic site at this time where we mark the one-year history tomorrow of our first COVID positive case in the state of Indiana.”



Guardsmen directed traffic into 20 different bays at the IMS where a small team of med-ics and support personnel processed incoming Hoosiers who ultimately received their vac-cine all within the comfort of their vehicle during the four-day event March 5 - 8.



“It's an honor to see the Indiana National Guardsmen here performing vaccines and con-trolling the traffic coming in and out of this facility,” said Lyles, Indiana National Guard’s adjutant general, on the first day of the event. “Over the course of the next few days, they will give over 16,000 Johnson and Johnson vaccine for Hoosiers throughout the state, making a big difference in ridding the pandemic from the state of Indiana. It's my honor to serve with each and every one of these soldiers and airmen.”



Several Guardsmen at the event will soon be marking their one-year anniversary of COVID-19 relief orders.



One such soldier is Spc. Brian Lloyd, a medic with the 76th Infantry Brigade Combat Team. Lloyd has worked on six different missions during the past year.



“Security for Camp Atterbury, rental assistance program, long-term care facility testing and care, then back to long-term care facility testing and now the vaccine mission,” said Lloyd.



He was given the honor of vaccinating Governor Holcomb along with the Indi-anapolis Motor Speedway President Doug Boles, Indiana senators and representa-tives and even Rep. André Carson's father to kick off the event



“It was an honor to be able to vaccinate the governor and all of those very important peo-ple to our state and to be a part of that momentous occasion,” Lloyd said.



Boles, a longtime supporter of the Indiana National Guard, expressed a willingness to host more mass vaccination events in the future.



“You start the green flag in the morning and the checkered doesn’t end until it’s dark. Our team has done an amazing job,” Boles said. “The state health folks have done an amazing job and the National Guard has been a blast to work with. It’s just really been neat to see an entire community, not just the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, but an entire community of Hoosiers come together to help our fellow Hoosiers out.”



As always, when the time comes, the Indiana National Guard will be ready to help again.



-30-