131st Bomb Wing members inducted as SNCOs

Seven Airmen from the 131st Bomb Wing were honored during a Senior Non-commissioned Officer Induction Ceremony, March 6, 202l, here.



The SNCO Induction Ceremony recognizes Airmen who have recently been promoted from the rank of technical sergeant to master sergeant.



“SNCOs serve in a role that all junior Airmen and NCOs look to for direction and mentorship,” said Tech. Sgt. Briana Lutes, the event coordinator. “They should reflect the highest level of professionalism and technical expertise. They lead the next generation of Airmen and their actions determine how we grow and develop the force.”



One of the many members to be recognized was Master Sgt. Timothy Freeman, wing Personnel Reliability Program manager.



“I get my reward from helping people,” said Freeman. “If I’m not being the best NCO that I can be, I can’t be helpful to anybody else. It’s important to know at the end of the day people are people who are working through their processes and it’s my job to help them. If they succeed, I succeed.”



Becoming a SNCO adds additional responsibilities and duties that all the inductees have worked to prove they are capable of taking on.



“I’m very proud of the selection of promotees,” said Lutes. “I have worked, on a daily basis, with most of them and know how hard they work and how much they care for our members. I am proud to serve under them and with them. I look forward to learning as much as I can from each of them.”



The following 131st members were recognized:

Master Sgt. Richard Cook

Master Sgt. Brian Bilbruck

Master Sgt. Timothy Freeman

Master Sgt. Jadah Metcalf

Master Sgt. Cortney Leavitt

Master Sgt. Leah Finertie

Master Sgt. Lauren Palmer

