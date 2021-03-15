Cadet Command announces 2020 MacArthur Award winners

FORT KNOX, Kentucky (March 15, 2021) – The U.S. Army Cadet Command announced today the eight winners of the MacArthur Awards for the school year 2019-2020.



The award recognizes the eight schools, selected from among the 274 senior Army Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC) units nationwide, as the top programs in the country. Past winners are the most successful of the Commands’ units in accomplishing their mission of training and commissioning the majority of the lieutenants entering the Army each year.



Award winning programs best represent the ideals of the watchwords, Duty-Honor-Country and the legacy of leadership as practiced by General Douglas MacArthur, said Maj. Gen. John Evans, commander of U.S. Army Cadet Command and Fort Knox.



“The ROTC motto is leadership excellence, and these programs exemplify that ethos through their hard work and dedication. Being named a MacArthur award winner acknowledges that these programs are going above and beyond to train the next generation of Army officers. They are the best in the nation, and it gives me great pleasure to recognize their leadership excellence!” Evans said.



The awards, presented by Cadet Command and the Gen. Douglas MacArthur Foundation, recognize the ideals of “duty, honor and country” as advocated by MacArthur.



The award is based on a combination of the achievement of the school's commissioning mission, its cadets' performance and standing on the command's National Order of Merit List and its cadet retention rate.

Cadet Command and the MacArthur Foundation have given the awards each year since 1989.



The FY18 awardees of the General Douglas MacArthur Award, selected by their brigade commanders as the top performing program, are:



• Norwich University, which represents Cadet Command's 1st Brigade.

• University of New Hampshire, which represents 2nd Brigade.

• Saint John's University, which represents 3rd Brigade.

• Bowie State University, which represents 4th Brigade.

• University of Oklahoma, which represents 5th Brigade.

• University of South Florida, which represents 6th Brigade.

• University of Tennessee, which represents 7th Brigade.

• Santa Clara University, which represents for 8th Brigade.

