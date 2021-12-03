NAF Misawa Holds Resiliency Workshop

MISAWA, Japan – Sailors from Naval Air Facility (NAF) Misawa and tenant commands participated in a voluntary Personal Resiliency Workshop led by the NAF Misawa Command Chaplain, Lt. Cmdr. Jonathan Henderson, March 12, 2021.



The focus of the Resiliency Workshop was identifying individual’s personality traits, how they respond to different situations, and how to better themselves in a realistic manner.



“A Resiliency Workshop is an opportunity for people to learn about their personality, how to handle different personalities, and conduct relationship management,” said Henderson. “It also helps people understand how to set proper expectations for themselves for the future and also how to manage stress and anger properly.”



The purpose behind some of the exercises was to help the attendees learn the differences in how they communicate with others and ways to better interact with other people’s personalities.



“I feel like the program today gave me a better understanding of myself, and the way that I communicate,” said Intelligence Specialist 3rd Class Khailajah Taylor. “I feel like when I get some more time to process it, it will probably help me understand the way that I go about my relationships in regards to romantic, work relationships, and so on.”



With COVID-19 causing increased tension around the world the workshop is designed to help people cope better with the difficulties they face.



“COVID has increased stress for everyone around the world so a lot of expectations of how things would be or should be have not been a reality for many of us,” said Henderson. “We are restricted in where we can go, how many people we can be around, and so some of our future plans and goals have been halted because of that.”



Some of the course involved setting goals and expectations within your personal relationships to others and how to effectively communicate them through verbal exercises.



“I feel like a lot of the conversation pieces were really helpful in portraying ideas in the most effective way so that the message is not misunderstood, it’s clear and concise,” said Taylor.



While part of the workshop could be used for coping with current COVID-19 hardships, it was primarily meant to help with general life skills.



“It’s not just COVID. Sometimes life can be that way, so knowing how to healthily manage your life when things don’t go the way we expect is an important trait to have for everyone,” said Henderson.



Henderson says he would like to do something like this again in the future and encourages Sailors to participate if they get the opportunity.



“It’s important we all use the resources available to be better versions of ourselves,” said Henderson. “Particularly in the military we face additional stressors that people outside of the military likely won’t face and so whatever I can do as a chaplain to help people learn better techniques of being more resilient will help them be better human beings and help us be a better force.”



The overall intent of the workshop was to help the Sailors in Misawa make better decisions to help them improve their lives.



“I hope the Sailors who have come today are better able to think twice before they respond with anger in situations,” said Henderson. “I want them to be able to manage their stress better without turning to unhealthy choices, and I want them to leave here and have some new goals for the future that are attainable.”



