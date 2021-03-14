Coast Guard, partners end search after locating remains of missing swimmer off Maui

HONOLULU — The Coast Guard ended the search for a missing 45 year-old male after remains matching his description were recovered off Hana, Saturday.



Maui County Fire Department rescue crews located the remains and confirmed they matched the description of the swimmer, missing since Thursday.



Multiple Coast Guard crews worked closely with the Maui County Fire Department and Maui Police Department throughout the search.



Initial release can be found here.

