    Coast Guard, partners end search after locating remains of missing swimmer off Maui

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2021

    Story by Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew West 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    HONOLULU — The Coast Guard ended the search for a missing 45 year-old male after remains matching his description were recovered off Hana, Saturday.

    Maui County Fire Department rescue crews located the remains and confirmed they matched the description of the swimmer, missing since Thursday.

    Multiple Coast Guard crews worked closely with the Maui County Fire Department and Maui Police Department throughout the search.

    Date Taken: 03.14.2021
    Date Posted: 03.14.2021 17:13
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
