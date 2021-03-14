Photo Essay: Fort McCoy kicks off 79th AER campaign support with breakfast event

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Dianne Sommers with Army Community Service reads a testimonial during the 2021 Army...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Dianne Sommers with Army Community Service reads a testimonial during the 2021 Army Emergency Relief Campaign Breakfast on Feb. 25, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The breakfast helped begin the 79th fundraising campaign for Army Emergency Relief, or AER. The AER campaign runs from March 1 to May 15, according to the AER webpage, www.armyemergencyrelief.org. AER helps provide emergency financial funds for food, rent, funeral expenses, emergency medical expenses, and other needs. (Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Fort McCoy workforce and community members participated in the 2021 Army Emergency Relief Campaign Breakfast on Feb. 25, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis.



The breakfast helped begin the 79th fundraising campaign for Army Emergency Relief, or AER.



The AER campaign runs from March 1 to May 15, according to the AER webpage, www.armyemergencyrelief.org.



AER helps provide emergency financial funds for food, rent, funeral expenses, emergency medical expenses, and other needs.



he breakfast, held with social distancing and COVID-19 pandemic safety protocols in place, included dozens of Fort McCoy community members. The breakfast was organized by the Fort McCoy Army Community Service (ACS) Office with the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation.



Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Michael Poss provided opening remarks at the event.



“Last year, Soldiers at Fort McCoy donated a total of $6,198 for this campaign,” Poss said. “This year, we are hoping to exceed the 2020 donation totals. In order to do that, we are going to need everyone’s help. In addition to fundraising, we want to educate Soldiers on the importance of using AER.”



Poss said he and the Fort McCoy Garrison command team are reaching out to senior leaders across the installation to ensure 100 percent contact is made with all Soldiers about the campaign and AER.



“We want them to know what AER can do for them,” Poss said. “Not only is financial assistance available, but scholarships for spouses and children are also available. … By working together, we can make sure this campaign is an overwhelming success.”



