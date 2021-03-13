Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pond hockey tourney action at Fort McCoy

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | Teams compete in hockey action Feb. 13, 2021, during the Fort McCoy Pond Hockey...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2021

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                  

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Teams competed in hockey action Feb. 13, 2021, during the Fort McCoy Pond Hockey Tournament on Big Sandy Lake on South Post at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    The tournament included eight teams from the post and local communities.

    There were also $1,280 in proceeds from the event that went to supporting Army Emergency Relief.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.” Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.

    Date Taken: 03.13.2021
    Date Posted: 03.13.2021 23:35
    Story ID: 391346
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    pond hockey tournament

