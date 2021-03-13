Pond hockey tourney action at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Teams compete in hockey action Feb. 13, 2021, during the Fort McCoy Pond Hockey...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Teams compete in hockey action Feb. 13, 2021, during the Fort McCoy Pond Hockey Tournament on Big Sandy Lake on South Post at Fort McCoy, Wis. The tournament included eight teams from the post and local communities. There were also $1,280 in proceeds from the event that went to supporting Army Emergency Relief. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Teams competed in hockey action Feb. 13, 2021, during the Fort McCoy Pond Hockey Tournament on Big Sandy Lake on South Post at Fort McCoy, Wis.



The tournament included eight teams from the post and local communities.



There were also $1,280 in proceeds from the event that went to supporting Army Emergency Relief.



