Altus Air Force Base kicks-off 2021 AFAF campaign

Altus Air Force Base’s Annual Air Force Assistance Fund Campaign officially kicked-off with a breakfast on March 8, 2021 and is scheduled to last until April 16.



The AFAF is the official nonprofit charitable organization of the Air Force. The organization raises money for four charities that benefit active-duty, reserve, guard, and retired Airmen and Guardians as well as their families.



“Money raised during the Altus AFAF campaign goes directly to four charitable organizations: The Air Force Aid Society, Air Force Villages Charitable Foundation, Air Force Enlisted Village, and the LeMay Foundation,” said 2nd Lt. Jen-Liz Maldonado, 97th Communications Squadron plans and implementation flight officer in charge, and the AAFB AFAF installation project officer.



Donators have the option to choose a specific charity or to split it evenly between the charities.



“During my 19 years of service, I never really saw the bigger impact of what the Air Force Assistance Society actually does for a lot of Airmen until I became a first sergeant,” said Master Sgt. T Shane Campbell, 97th Logistics Readiness Squadron first sergeant.”



“Here, 25 of my Airmen have used AFAF funds to get home in a times of need, for vehicle repairs, and most recently water damage due to busted pipes. The AFAF has been there to assist so many of my Airmen, so I’m going to continue to show my gratitude and humbly donate every year.”



Some of the areas the AFAF provides support for Altus AFB Airmen, retirees and widows include: Bundles for Babies, Spouse Employment Program, Emergency Assistance, Childcare for Permanent Change of Station, Heart Link Spouse Orientation, Give Parents a Break Childcare, Education Support Program, Care Because We Care, Disaster Preparedness, and the AFAF Society Budget Builder App.



AAFB’s goal for this year’s campaign is to raise $18,063. So far, the campaign has raised $4,000, roughly 22% of the total goal.



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the AFAF expanded this year’s options for e-Giving. To donate, members can text “AFAF” to 50155, visit the AAFB AFAF page at https://secure.qgiv.com/event/afaf/team/874126/, or scan the QR code found on AFAF posters around the base.



Additionally, donators now have the option to have a payroll deduction taken directly from their paychecks for regular contributions. Members can also get in touch with their unit point of contact to donate by cash or check, or visit the official AFAF website at https://www.afassistancefund.org/.



“I want folks to understand that a crisis is going to happen, an emergency is going to come up,” said Jerome Davis, 97th Force Support Squadron community readiness consultant. “When these emergencies occur to your Air Force family, we want you to know there’s somebody out there you can count on to assist. We want you to know as much as you can about that assistance out there so when you do have that emergency, whether it be a death in the family, a busted water pipe or car repairs, that you do have someone that is there for you if needed.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.12.2021 Date Posted: 03.12.2021 17:06 Story ID: 391320 Location: ALTUS AFB, OK, US