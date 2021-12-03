West Virginia National Guard announces death of off duty service member

Courtesy Photo | Private 1st Class Marc M. Siegler, 20, of Martinsburg, West Virginia, passed away...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Private 1st Class Marc M. Siegler, 20, of Martinsburg, West Virginia, passed away March 10, 2021, in Martinsburg. He was not on duty or in a duty status at the time of death, and the cause of death is currently under investigation by local authorities.(Photo provided) see less | View Image Page

Brig. Gen. William “Bill” Crane, Adjutant General of the West Virginia National Guard, announced today the death of a Soldier assigned to the 157th Military Police Company.



Private 1st Class Marc M. Siegler, 20, of Martinsburg, West Virginia, passed away March 10, 2021, in Martinsburg. He was not on duty or in a duty status at the time of death. The cause of death is currently under investigation by local authorities.



“I ask all West Virginians to join Cathy and me in praying for Marc Siegler’s loved ones and the entire West Virginia National Guard family. Marc stepped up to protect our freedoms at a young age, and we will always be grateful for his service. We owe everything we have to brave men and women like him. We will do everything we can to provide support to his family and will never forget his sacrifice to this great State and to our great Country.”



Siegler joined the West Virginia Army National Guard in 2019 and served as a military police officer in the 157th Military Police Company. Upon completion of basic combat training and advanced individual training, he deployed to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba for nine months. While deployed, he performed the duties of an access control point guard while assigned to Task Force Praetorian, Joint Detention Center at Guantanamo Bay. He was the recipient of the numerous awards and decorations to include the National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Army Service Ribbon and the Armed Forces Reserve Medal with the ‘M’ device. He is preceded in death by one sister, and is survived by his mother, father, two brothers, two sisters and his fiancé.



“It is heartbreaking to announce the loss of a member of our One Guard family,” said Crane. “Marc was a great Soldier who at such a young age had already sacrificed so much to his state and nation by deploying immediately upon graduation from his training. On behalf of my wife Jennifer and I, and the entire One Guard family, we extended our deepest condolences to Marc’s family, friends and the members of the 157th Military Police Company, who are undoubtedly in need of our prayers during this difficult time. We can never thank him enough for his service and commitment to duty and we will continue to carry forward his memory.”