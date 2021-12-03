Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard, partners search for missing swimmer off Maui

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2021

    Story by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Fisher 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    HONOLULU — Coast Guard crews and partners are searching for a 45 year-old male last seen offshore Hamoa beach area of Hana, Maui, Thursday.

    The subject is white with red hair and was last seen wearing blue shorts.

    Multiple air and surface Coast Guard crews are searching with assistance from Maui Fire Department and Maui Police Department.

    At 6:13 p.m., Thursday, Sector Honolulu watchstanders received a report from Maui Dispatch of the missing swimmer. Sector Honolulu watchstanders immediately issued an urgent marine information broadcast and launched Coast Guard rescue crews to assist partner agency assets.

    Currently searching are-

    -An Air Station Barbers Point MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew
    -An Air Station Barbers Point HC-130 Hercules aircrew
    -A Coast Guard Station Maui Response Boat-medium crew
    -Maui Fire Department
    -Maui Police Department
    -The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter William Hart (WPC 1134)

    Anyone with information is requested to contact the Coast Guard on Channel VHF 16 or by phone at 808-842-2600.

    Date Taken: 03.12.2021
    Date Posted: 03.12.2021
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
