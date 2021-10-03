Virtual training offers ‘game changing’ results for civilian employees

Photo By Molly Cooke | IMCOM instructor Larry A. Doxtater teaches the CP-29 supervisors course March 29 on...... read more read more Photo By Molly Cooke | IMCOM instructor Larry A. Doxtater teaches the CP-29 supervisors course March 29 on Fort Stewart. The once in-person training have now transitioned to a virtual setting due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Once developed with senior civilian leadership in mind, the courses have now transitioned into shorter half day virtual trainings that are offered to any Department of the Army civilian employee who would like to attend. (Photo by Pat Young) see less | View Image Page

Department of the Army Civilians rely on training as an important aspect of professional growth. From annual Department of Defense requirements to various schools and courses offered by Installation Management Command, choosing the right training to best suit professional goals is of the utmost importance.



In addition to practical knowledge courses offered to help civil service employees excel, IMCOM offers a series of Game Changer training opportunities set to build upon the crucial interpersonal skills needed to succeed within the workplace.



Aligned with a popular system of adult learning principles, each Game Changer workshop creates a learning environment where individual growth is encouraged through practical exercise, peer feedback, self-analysis, reflection and collaboration.



First introduced to Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield in 2018 as a series of IMCOM-lead in person supervisor-leader courses, co-creators and facilitators Larry Doxtater and Darrick Hinson have now transitioned their courses to a virtual setting due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Once developed with senior civilian leadership in mind, the courses have now transitioned into shorter half day virtual trainings that are offered to any Department of the Army civilian employee who would like to attend.



Since the 2017 pilot, nearly 600 students across U.S. Army Garrisons have attended Game Changer training programs either in person or virtually.



“Our classes are focused on interaction with students,” Doxtater said. “We want to hear from our students and learn from their knowledge. From our perspective we see it as a way to help with self-awareness which is the true intent of our content.”



Currently, the Game Changers have hosted three virtual classes on Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield.



“When we were initially contacted by Game Changers we chose three topics that we felt would be most beneficial to our community,” said Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Workforce Development specialist, Robin Ellert. “Those classes included emotional intelligence, the five levels of leadership and attitude and trust.”



“It’s much easier for an employee to attend a four-hour virtual session than it is for them to break away for an entire week to go TDY to attend an in-person class,” Ellert said. “Our plan is to work with IMCOM to bring the remainder of the virtual Game Changer trainings to the installation within the coming months so more members of our civilian workforce can benefit from the content.”



According to Ellert, additional classes will be offered on Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield based on the demand of the civilian community with a plan to execute the remainder of the offered courses virtually within the year.

Upon completion of each program, students receive a certificate of completion and are provided with an action plan workbook to assist with future growth within the area of study.



“We are passionate about what we do,” said Hinson. “We love seeing the lightbulb go off during class and to hear from previous students who continue to find success. We love to hear how the content has changed and benefited them. It lets us know that we aren’t just checking a box by hosting these trainings. The students are receiving the content, using it and making a difference. That’s the main goal that we’re trying to meet.”



Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield civilian employees who are interested in attending the Game Changer courses are asked to email the Workforce Development office at usarmy.stewart.usag.list.workforce@mail.mil.