Logan Young honored in memorial service

A memorial service to honor fallen 167th Airlift Wing firefighter, Logan Young, was held in an aircraft hangar at the 167th Airlift Wing, March 6.

Young, 30, was killed Dec. 27, while battling an off-base barn fire. The arson fire remains under investigation.

The memorial service paid military tributes to Young, who was posthumously promoted to the rank of staff sergeant. A funeral service steeped in firefighter tradition was held for Young in Winchester, Va., Jan. 7.

“Logan volunteered to stand watch, allow for this wing to conduct its worldwide mobility mission, and without hesitation, rush into harm’s way to aid the surrounding community,” Col. Martin Timko, 167th Airlift Wing commander, said. “There is no greater tribute to Logan than the acknowledgement that he laid down his life for his fellow man, the ultimate epitome of service before self.”

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brandon Spears said Young was “an amazing young man who represented the meaning of ‘love life’.”

Spears was stationed with Young at Kadena Air Base, Japan, and later at Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland, both men serving in security forces.

“Anybody that knew Logan loved Logan,” Spears said. “If you saw your name posted on the duty roster with him you knew that Logan would make the shift fun some way, somehow.

Spears talked about Young’s grit, his thoughtfulness and his humor.

“You needed people like Logan in your life to get through those hard days,” he said.

Young was posthumously presented the Meritorious Service Medal and the West Virginia Meritorious Service Medal. The 167th Fire Department presented the Young’s family with several memorial donations including a shadow box, three helmet plaques and wood carved fire protections shields. Teddy bears made from Young’s uniform were presented to his fiancée and her daughter.

Rich Peatro, commander of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2123, presented the VFW Firefighter of the Year award to Young’s family.

The base honor guard concluded the service with the folding and presentation of the American flag, the firing of three volleys and playing of taps.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.12.2021 Date Posted: 03.12.2021 12:45 Story ID: 391269 Location: MARTINSBURG, WV, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Logan Young honored in memorial service, by SMSgt Emily Beightol-Deyerle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.