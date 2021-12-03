167th Airlift Wing Airman Spotlight

Airman 1st Class Pujaba Chudasama is a maintenance management analyst for the 167th Maintenance Operation Flight and the 167th Airlift Wing’s Airman Spotlight for March 2021.



“A1C Chudasama, is what any supervisor would look for in a new Airman,” said Chudasama’s supervisor, Master Sgt. Crystal Gochenour. “She’s extremely intelligent, more than willing to learn new things, and has the perfect personality to work with maintainers. She came to [our shop] seemingly a very quiet and shy individual, but as we got to know her we realized that she’s observing and taking note of everyone that comes through the door so that she can better serve their analysis needs.”

Chudasama was also selected as the 167th Airlift Wing’s Airman of the Year and the West Virginia Air National Guard’s Airman of the Year. Additionally, she was awarded the James Kemp McLaughlin trophy, presented to West Virginia's top airman each year.



How long have you served in the unit: 2 ½ years



My job here is important because: My job requires me to collect, monitor, and analyze maintenance data. I use statistical techniques, interpret finding, and identify trends and deviations, and recommend corrective action.



Civilian job: I am a student at Shepherd University.



Education: I have my high school diploma and continuing school to obtain a bachelor degree in General Biology.



Hobbies: I love to travel and go hiking.



Goals (military or civilian): I would like to graduate from WVU Medical School and become a psychiatrist.



I am proudest of: My ability to bounce back and adapt when life throws a curveball.



People may be surprised to know this about me: I can speak three languages.



The most exciting thing I've done in the military is: I was able to work through a pandemic and adapt to a different style of work.



The most valuable lesson I’ve learned throughout my career: Hold on to your motivation and ambition. You will see all kinds of opportunities for improvement or success and that ambition will help you grab them.



My advice to the newest Airmen in the Wing: Trust your chain of command and do not hesitate to ask for help. The base is filled with wingmen to depend on and you will thrive.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.12.2021 Date Posted: 03.12.2021 12:45 Story ID: 391267 Location: MARTINSBURG, WV, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 167th Airlift Wing Airman Spotlight, by SMSgt Emily Beightol-Deyerle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.