IMCOM CG highlights housing during Fort Campbell visit

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. – Lt. Gen. Douglas Gabram, commanding general of Installation Management Command, visited Fort Campbell March 3-5 to celebrate the Army’s commitment and Fort Campbell’s efforts to improve quality of life for Soldiers and Families.



During the visit, Gabram met with senior leaders, toured on-post housing, recognized several service members and civilian employees, and observed some best practices for how Fort Campbell uses its resources to address housing concerns, operations in a COVID-19 environment, support to Soldier readiness, and more.



Gabram spoke March 4 at a groundbreaking ceremony for Erevia Park, an upcoming 144-unit Campbell Crossing community for junior enlisted Soldiers.



The development is part of an $87.4 million plan that includes funding for new construction, major renovations to New Hammond Heights homes and demolition of outdated homes in LaPointe Village over the next five years. The multimillion-dollar project was approved by the Army in 2020 and is funded through Lendlease’s, the Army’s privatized housing partner, project reinvestment account.



“This is a huge step in taking care of our Soldiers and Families,” Gabram said. “I think the collaboration, the partnership with our partners is evident here today, and it’s about quality homes and quality renovations you’re going to see here in the future.”



Gabram saw some of those changes firsthand during a tour of New Hammond Heights that included a look at a current home and a renovated model home. Fort Campbell’s newest community to be built will offer three- and four-bedroom units focused on functionality, open spaces and energy efficiency.



Among the features Soldiers and Families can expect: fully-fenced yards, oversized garages, individual driveways, covered patios, eat-in kitchens and integrated technology.



Afterward, the IMCOM commander met with Soldiers from 1st and 3rd Brigade Combat Teams to hear their concerns about living conditions in the barracks.



“It was very humbling to see Lt. Gen. Gabram walk through the Delta Company barracks and interacting with the Soldiers on a personal level. Lt. Gen. Gabram’s visit was also important to the Soldiers because it shows them that the leaders in the Army truly do care about them and their living conditions, and that all available resources are being utilized to rectify the current barracks situation,” said Capt. James Gallagher, commander, D Company, 326th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault).



First BCT barracks are among the oldest barracks on post. The post-Vietnam-era, all volunteer Army, or VOLAR, barracks were constructed in the late 1970s to early 1980s and are the first set of barracks on Fort Campbell funded under IMCOM’s Restoration-Modernization program for extensive renovations in the near future.



The visit to 3rd BCT Barracks focused on the overall condition of the buildings that were constructed in 2001-2002 and their sustainability for future use.



Gabram also visited Eagles Child Development Center to commend Child and Youth Services employees for their response to the COVID-19 pandemic. At the beginning of the pandemic the CYS staff quickly and efficiently implement COVID-19 safety measures to protect themselves and the Families they work with each day.



“It is an honor and a privilege that he takes time to come and recognize the CYS team, who were on the frontlines of COVID-19 when it struck us in March of last year,” said Stacye Downing, director of Fort Campbell Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation. “It speaks to the importance of the mission at CYS that supports Soldier readiness.”



Gabram also attended the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) change of command ceremony March 5, as Maj. Gen. Brian E. Winski relinquished command to Maj. Gen. JP McGee.



“His great leadership over 33 years culminates here as the 101st Division commander,” Gabram said. “When you look up leader in the dictionary – a holistic, full leader, one who truly embodies character – you’re looking at Brian Winski.”



Other stops on Gabram’s tour included, the Olive Physical Fitness Center to view a recent $2.5M renovation that was funded under the installation’s annual work plan. He also met with the Leadership Fort Campbell 2.0 cohort, a local professional development program that has a goal to build a world-class adaptive, responsive and mission-ready civilian workforce.