Soldier takes advantage of her opportunity to lead

By EMILY STRICKLAND

Staff writer

emily.strickand@theredstonerocket.com

`When it was time for Master Sgt. Elaina Paxton to decide what path to take beyond high school, one woman’s influence guided her into the Army and a career that has now spanned two decades. That woman? Paxton’s mother.

“My mom pretty much sat me down and said, ‘OK, Elaina, I know you don’t have a plan, but you’re going to join the Army,’” Paxton said. “And I will say that joining the Army actually turned out to be one of the best chances I took in life.”

Now the equal opportunity adviser and program manager for Army Materiel Command, Paxton has held several previous assignments in the Army in the U.S. and around the world, serving at Fort Jackson, South Carolina; Fort Meade, Maryland; Fort Carson, Colorado; Fort Richardson, Alaska; Norfolk Naval Air Station, Norfolk, Virginia; Camp Phoenix, Afghanistan; and in Bydgoszcz, Poland.

As the equal opportunity adviser, Paxton is responsible for providing guidance and advice on “all matters relating to military equal opportunity,” which may include procedures and requirements for Soldiers and their families as well as achieving objectives under the Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention or SHARP program. In addition to these responsibilities, Paxton also assists in coordinating and executing monthly special and ethnic observances, like Women’s History Month, and provides guidance to AMC subordinate commands that do not have their own equal opportunity adviser.

Paxton emphasized the importance of observing Women’s History Month, which spans the entire month of March, and said it is important because it allows individuals to recognize the hard work and sacrifice of women who have gone before.

“It’s important to acknowledge their perseverance and the impact that they have had,” Paxton said. “And it has inspired, encouraged and empowered me and many other women to actually break barriers and excel in different career fields and positions that weren’t always available to us. I will also say that I’m grateful for all women who have fought and paved the way for equal rights, advocated for inclusiveness, secured a future with limitless opportunities, and created a chance for me to have a seat at the table.”

She also said her position as equal opportunity adviser has opened her eyes to the progress that the Army has made in terms of diversity, equity and inclusion, pointing to the adoption of the Army People Strategy as an indicator of this new dedication.

“Everyone matters, no matter their background, no matter where they came from,” Paxton said. “Their skills, their ability and their talents is what makes a significant contribution to the organization.”

The strength of these differences has not been lost on Paxton, who said that she is proud to be a woman serving in the Army.

“I find myself to be intelligent, assertive, opinionated, uncompromising, passionate and exude confidence that propels me to be a great noncommissioned officer in the United States Army,” she said. “And I’m proud of those accomplishments that I have made as a noncommissioned officer and proud that I have a voice that can be heard and that my opportunities as a woman are limitless.”

Paxton’s awards and honors include: two Defense Meritorious Service Medals; Meritorious Service Medal; four Army Commendation Medals; Joint Service Achievement Medal; six Army Achievement Medals; Army Good Conduct Medal (sixth award); National Defense Medal; Afghanistan Campaign Medal with one Campaign Star; Iraq Campaign Medal with one Campaign Star; Global War on Terrorism Service Medal; Noncommissioned Officers Professional Development Ribbon with Numeral 4; Army Service Ribbon; Overseas Service Ribbon with Numeral 2; and NATO Non-Article 5 Medal for ISAF.

She resides in Madison with her husband, Gus J. Paxton II, and son, Gus III.

“Every step that I’ve taken and every accolade that I’ve earned has not come without its challenges,” she said. “But I am proud, and I’ve learned lessons from each and every one of them.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2021 Date Posted: 03.12.2021 12:18 Story ID: 391262 Location: US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Soldier takes advantage of her opportunity to lead, by Emily Strickland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.