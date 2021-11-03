HRMC docks USS William P. Lawrence for maintenance availability

Photo By Ashleigh Whitney | The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS William P Lawrence (DDG 110)...... read more read more Photo By Ashleigh Whitney | The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS William P Lawrence (DDG 110) docks in Dry Dock #4 on March 9, completing one of the first major milestones in the ship’s docking selected restricted availability. USS William P Lawrence is homeported in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. see less | View Image Page

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii – Hawaii Regional Maintenance Center (HRMC) docked Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) March 9, completing one of the first major milestones in the ship’s docking selected restricted availability (DSRA).



This will be the second time HRMC has partnered with Vigor Marine, LLC to complete a surface ship DSRA at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PHNSY & IMF).



“We are thrilled to get underway with William P. Lawrence’s availability and look forward to a successful partnership with ship’s force and Vigor Marine,” said Capt. Daniel Kidd, HRMC Deputy Commander. “The work the team will complete during this scheduled maintenance period will help maintain and modernize this mighty warship so that she can get back to sea executing the Navy’s mission.”



DSRAs are routine maintenance availabilities planned in advance allowing the ship to receive necessary repairs, maintenance and modernization to ensure it operates at full technical capacity and mission capability for its entire designed service life. The ship will also receive a major combat systems installation to provide critical upgrades to its communication capabilities. In all, the planned work is expected to require more than 50,000 man-days to complete.



“We all have a sense of excitement as we begin the availability knowing our work directly impacts the Navy’s mission,” said HRMC William P. Lawrence Project Manager J.C. "Harry" Herrera. “The HRMC and Vigor team is laser-focused on executing first-time quality work that will return the ship back to sea on time for her crew.”



This DSRA marks the first time PHNSY & IMF docked a berthing and messing barge alongside a ship in Dry Dock 4. The barge provides working and living spaces for the ship’s crew when services such as berthing, climate control, food service, and water supply are not available on board during the availability. Due to scheduled repairs on the pier adjoining the dry dock, the barge could not be moored in its usual berth. Seeking an innovative solution, the shipyard docking team and HRMC determined docking the barge would allow the crew to have quick access to the ship throughout the availability.



The expected cost of William P. Lawrence’s DSRA is approximately $90 million, accounting for a part of the estimated $250 million in surface ship maintenance contracting executed throughout fiscal years 2020 and 2021 by PHNSY & IMF. With a combined civilian and military workforce of approximately 6,500 along with 700 contractors, the shipyard has an annual economic impact of $1 billion.



PHNSY & IMF is a field activity of Naval Sea Systems Command and a one-stop regional maintenance center for the Navy’s surface ships and submarines. It is the largest industrial employer in the state of Hawaii. It is the most comprehensive fleet repair and maintenance facility between the U.S. West Coast and the Far East, strategically located in the heart of the Pacific, being about a week’s steaming time closer to potential regional contingencies in the Indo-Pacific.



For more news from Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard & IMF, visit navsea.navy.mil/Home/Shipyards/PHNS-IMF or facebook.com/PearlHarborNavalShipyard.