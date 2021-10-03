New AMCOM G-1 focuses on faces of the command

Courtesy Photo | Carlen J. Chestang Jr., deputy chief of staff G-1 at the U.S. Army Aviation and...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Carlen J. Chestang Jr., deputy chief of staff G-1 at the U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

The new deputy chief of staff G-1 director may be new to the U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command, but he is very familiar with both Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, as well as the duties of his position.



Carlen J. Chestang Jr. began working on Redstone nearly a decade ago, and the Moss Point, Mississippi, native said he knew he would retire here when he stepped off the plane. He hung up his uniform in 2014 after 30 years of active-duty service as an adjutant general officer and he started his civilian career a few months later, eventually becoming the assistant deputy chief of staff G-1 for Army Materiel Command.



After six years with AMC, Chestang accepted his new role at AMCOM and came onboard March 1.



“I’m responsible for the human capital system portfolio — that includes manpower, budgetary and administrative oversight,” he said. “My role is also to advise the commanding general on all military and civilian HR management, and serve as a strategic partner to ensure I move his vision forward when it comes to sustaining a top-performing workforce.”



Chestang said, simply put, his office is in charge of the “faces” and the G-8 is in charge of the “spaces.”



“Manpower G-8 ensures we have the right authorizations on the [books], but when it comes to recruiting and hiring actions, that starts with my directorate.”



The challenges of beginning a new job during a global pandemic are not lost on Chestang, who has met with AMCOM leadership in person, but only met the members of his own team in a virtual environment. He said he never stops learning though and he is confident the AMCOM workforce is the same.



“COVID-19 has changed the culture of the employees as far as their work location,” he said. “However, with technology, we have still been able to get the mission done, and I don’t think that COVID has made us miss anything.”



After nearly 40 year of federal service, Chestang said he is proud to be part of the AMCOM family and to continue supporting the warfighter.



“The Army is a great organization to be a part of and I feel AMC as an enterprise is a great organization with a great mission, as we support every facet of the Army. Being here at AMCOM, our focus is on aviation, which is an important mission and to be a part of, and it is very special to me.”