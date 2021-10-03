Lt. Col. Steven Perry, a Thiells, Rockland County resident, takes command of Kingston-based National Guard Battalion

KINGSTON, New York --New York Army National Guard Lt. Col. Steven Perry, a Thiells resident and a veteran of the Iraq War, took command of the 104th Military Police Battalion at its Kingston headquarters on Saturday March 6.



Perry took over the command from Lt. Col. Marshall Hunt, a Syracuse-area resident who is now serving as the executive officer of the 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team. Hunt led the battalion for the past three years.



The 104th MP Battalion commands three to five military police companies. Perry will not be responsible for units in New York City, Utica and at Camp Smith Training Site in Cortlandt Manor.



The battalion traces its history back to a Poughkeepsie militia unit that was formed prior to the Revolutionary War.



Col. Seth Morgulas, the commander of the 369th Sustainment Brigade, the battalion’s higher headquarters, presided over the ceremony and praised Perry as an outstanding leader.



He welcomed him back to the “Harlem Hellfighters”, the nickname for the brigade and its elements.



The name was originally given to the unit’s World War 1 ancestors, the African-American Soldiers of the 369th Infantry Regiment.



Perry told the Soldiers he was looking forward to commanding the battalion, which he has served in before.



Perry was commissioned as a second lieutenant through the Reserve Officer Training Corps while attending Springfield College in 2002.



He has served in a number of leadership positions with the New York Army National Guard.



He served as a platoon leader in the 442nd Military Police Company, and as the commander of the 104th Military Police Battalion’s headquarters detachment, and logistics and law and order officer.



Other jobs included a team chief commander for the cyber protection team, the 42nd Infantry Division Deputy Provost Marshall, and Officer in charge of a detachment of the 102nd Military Police Battalion at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba in 2014.



He deployed to Iraq in 2007-2008 with the 104th Military Police Battalion.



Perry is a graduate of the Military Police Officer Basic Course, Captain’s Career Course, and the Command and General Staff College, Protective Service Training, and the Non-Lethal Weapons Instructor Course.



His military awards include the Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and Iraq Campaign Medal.



He holds a dual bachelor’s degree in movements and sports studies and psychology from Springfield College and a master’s degree in computer forensics.

