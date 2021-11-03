Team Redstone goes virtual, hosts annual APBI

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Alabama – The U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command hosted Team Redstone’s 2021 Center of Excellence - Advance Planning Briefings to Industry, with a record enrollment, March 9-11.



This year's theme, "Modernization sustainment concepts to enable large-scale combat operations,” is in line with one of the top priorities for AMCOM and the Army. It was held virtually, in an effort to keep everyone safe and follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance.



The event provides Team Redstone and industry partners a chance to exchange information and have open dialogue. The briefings range from topics such as Team Redstone’s core technical capabilities and acquisition needs to future opportunities.



Maj. Gen. Todd Royar, AMCOM commanding general, kicked off the event with opening remarks highlighting the importance of the three-day event.



“The purpose is to have the communication and dialogue between the government and industry,” he said. “Also, to make sure that we all have a common frame of reference as we move forward. We want to make sure that we can provide the best,” said Royar.



Royar said it takes teamwork, collaboration and communication at every step of the way.



Rodney Pennywell, Pennywell Development Company chief strategist, was one of the industry partners participating in this year’s APBI.



“With APBI, I get a chance to see what some of the future spending and contracts are due to come out with AMCOM over the next few years,” said Pennywell. “As a business strategist, I consult to companies that are in this area. I am able to work with companies putting teams and partners together to make proposals that are responsive to AMCOM’s needs.”

Pennywell went on to state that APBI helps industry partners to make decisions to move people, establish offices or to engage with consultants so they can pair up with other companies that might have components of a solution to bring a larger solution together.



AMCOM continues to work alongside industry partners to provide solutions that modernize systems and equipment for the warfighter.

“I think AMCOM has done a great job because all the presentations can be seen online,” said Pennywell. “Also participants are able to ask questions in real time and get their questions answered by a person that is physically here on site. From that perspective, those things make this a great symposium.”

