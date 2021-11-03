NAVSUP WSS Philadelphia reaches all-time high supply material availability

Courtesy Photo | A lookback within Navy Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) providing a historical view...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | A lookback within Navy Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) providing a historical view of NAVSUP WSS Philadelphia’s SMA fill rate dating back to 2012. see less | View Image Page

In January 2021, Naval Supply Systems Command, Weapon Systems Support (NAVSUP WSS) Philadelphia achieved a Supply Material Availability (SMA) fill rate of 90.3 percent – a record high for this critical supply chain measure of effectiveness.



As the Navy’s end-to-end (E2E) supply chain integrator, NAVSUP WSS monitors several key performance indicators across all work functions and weapon systems to better support flight lines and flight decks deployed globally.



In order to increase and preserve Mission Capable (MC) rates of increasingly complex aviation weapon systems, availability of replacement parts is at the forefront of Navy and Marine Corps sustainment efforts.



SMA is defined as a percentage of time material is available for issue upon request. NAVSUP WSS strives to maintain a minimum 85-percent SMA fill rate, a benchmark this Philadelphia-based aviation team surpassed long ago.



SMA is an indicator of the overall health of a supply chain and will inherently drive improvement into other metrics commonly used to define success. As an example, unfilled customer orders (UCOs), commonly known as backorders, represent those instances when a request for material cannot be filled. NAVSUP WSS Philadelphia’s UCOs are at a low of 11,530.



In an environment where safety and reliability are paramount, a steady supply chain is key to maintaining a high state of readiness. Impacts from an underperforming supply chain have devastating effects on forward stocking points, maintenance, repair, overhaul operations, and ultimately, operational availability of weapon systems.



Figure 1 is a lookback within Navy Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and provides a historical view of NAVSUP WSS Philadelphia’s SMA fill rate dating back to 2012. Operating on a working capital fund ‘buy-in, buy-out’ concept, investments take an approximate two years before benefits are realized.



Figure 1 shows NAVSUP WSS Philadelphia’s climbing SMA fill rate in the recent past. This is, in part, a result of fully funded requirements in preceding years.



“This monumental achievement is a clear demonstration of what this team of absolute professionals is able to achieve, when equipped with the necessary tools and a system operating as designed,” said Capt. Matt Bolls, NAVSUP WSS Director for Aviation Operations and lead for supply chain operations supporting all Navy and Marine Corps aviation weapon systems. “As our Navy evolves into a larger, more lethal, more ready fleet, we must carefully balance resources to preserve readiness and capacity supporting near term requirements.”



