7th Army Training Command conducts Change of Responsibility ceremony

GRAFENWOEHR, Germany- Command Sgt. Maj. Franklin Velez, former senior enlisted advisor, 7th Army Training Command, relinquished his responsibilities to Command Sgt. Maj. Mark A. Morgan during a Change of Responsibility ceremony at the 7th ATC headquarters building, Grafenwoehr, Germany, March 11, 2021.



Velez served as the senior enlisted advisor since July 17, 2019. Brig. Gen. Christopher R. Norrie, Commander, 7th ATC, said his knowledge and skills were an invaluable asset to the command.



“You were the rock that held this organization together,” said Norrie. “If the mark of greatness is the ability to lead, then you are the greatest man on earth. I will miss you and I wish you the very best as you continue your military adventure.”



As the senior enlisted advisor, Velez counseled Norrie on a daily basis in regard to Soldier readiness and training.



“My mission while I was here was to ensure that we could train,” said Velez. “I am grateful to have been part of this organization, and I am grateful that Morgan is taking over. He cares about Soldiers and getting them the resources they need.”



Morgan expressed his desire to continue what Velez had built.



“I hope you and your family have a great time in Washington D.C.,” said Morgan to Velez. “I don’t want to come in and change everything you have worked so hard to create. I want to continue to develop and organize training so that we can continue to improve.”

