    AEWE 2021 Official Video

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2021

    Story by janet sokolowski 

    Maneuver Battle Lab

    AEWE is the Army's primary venue for small unit experimentation. AEWE 2021 assessed concepts and capabilities in support of small unit modernization by providing Cross Function Teams (CFT), Centers of Excellence (CoE) capability developers, Science and Technology (S&T) community, and industry a repeatable, credible, and rigorous operational venue supporting both concept and materiel development.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2021
    Date Posted: 03.11.2021 10:07
    Story ID: 391137
    Location: FORT BENNING, GA, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    MBL AFC FCC

