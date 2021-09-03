AEWE 2021 Official Video

AEWE is the Army's primary venue for small unit experimentation. AEWE 2021 assessed concepts and capabilities in support of small unit modernization by providing Cross Function Teams (CFT), Centers of Excellence (CoE) capability developers, Science and Technology (S&T) community, and industry a repeatable, credible, and rigorous operational venue supporting both concept and materiel development.
Date Taken:
|03.09.2021
Date Posted:
|03.11.2021 10:07
Story ID:
|391137
Location:
|FORT BENNING, GA, US
Web Views:
|6
Downloads:
|0
