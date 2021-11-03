San Antonio Military Health System starts next phase of COVID vaccine rollout

Photo By Corey Toye | Military and civilian personnel wait the required 15-30 minutes after receiving their...... read more read more Photo By Corey Toye | Military and civilian personnel wait the required 15-30 minutes after receiving their COVID-19 vaccination shot at the Fort Sam Houston COVID Vaccine Site, which is located in Building 4110, 2536 Garden Ave. The new location is currently taking personnel in categories 1a 1b in addition to civilian TRICARE beneficiaries 65 and older by appointment only, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. (U.S. Army photo by Corey Toye) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, Texas (March 11, 2021) -- The San Antonio Military Health System has started the next phase of the Department of Defense’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout -- expanding the scope of who is eligible to get vaccinated against the virus.



Brooke Army Medical Center has begun booking appointments for high-risk beneficiaries ages 16 to 64 and is now administering the vaccine to high-risk beneficiaries ages 16-64 and beneficiaries 65 and older at its vaccination site on Fort Sam Houston (main post). At this time, we are only booking appointments for known vaccine availability and as such appointments are limited. As more appointments become available in the coming weeks, beneficiaries will be able to schedule their appointments online or by calling the appointment line. BAMC will provide frequent updates on social media and the Joint Base San Antonio website.



BAMC and Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center continue to administer the vaccine to 1a and 1b tier military and civilian personnel.



“We are very pleased to extend this care to our higher risk beneficiaries sooner than originally anticipated, while still administering the vaccine to critical military units and medical personnel,” said BAMC Commanding General Brig. Gen. Shan K. Bagby.



Making an Appointment



Tier 1a and 1b military and civilian personnel should coordinate a vaccine appointment through their unit/chain of command.



Due to the limited supply, BAMC will begin contacting high-risk patients ages 16 to 64 to book their first vaccine appointment later this week. The DoD uses CDC guidance to determine which conditions place people at increased risk for severe illness: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/need-extra-precautions/people-with-medical-conditions.html. As more appointments become available, beneficiaries will be able to book an appointment directly using the options below. Beneficiaries should keep an eye out for announcements on social media and the Joint Base San Antonio website at https://www.jbsa.mil/coronavirus.



Beneficiaries 65 and older and high-risk beneficiaries 16 to 64 have two options for booking an appointment. They can make an online appointment 24/7 or call CAMO during regular business hours.



Option 1. Visit the TRICARE Online Patient Portal. This internet site offers beneficiaries 24/7 access to make appointments quickly and conveniently. To access the portal, visit https://www.tricareonline.com and click “Log In” using one of the following credentials: a DS Logon Premium (Level 2), DoD Common Access Card, or Defense Finance and Accounting Services MyPay login. To obtain DS Logon credentials, click “Register.”



To make an appointment, click “Appointments” on the portal home page. Click “Make Appointment” on the top left and follow the instructions. For additional online appointment instructions, visit https://tricare.mil/FindDoctor/AllProviderDirectories/Military/SecurePatientPortal/OnlineAppointing



Option 2. Call the Consult Appointment Management Office, or CAMO. Beneficiaries can call 210-916-9900 or 1-800-443-2262, Option 8, Mondays through Fridays from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Please keep in mind that hold times may be longer than usual and up to 15 minutes. For convenience, it’s recommended to use the TRICARE Online Patient Portal.



Vaccination Sites



BAMC’s COVID vaccination site is not on the BAMC Campus; it is located on main post Fort Sam Houston in the Training Support Center, Building 4110, 2536 Garden Avenue – up the road from the Jennifer Moreno Clinic. BAMC repurposed this site to offer beneficiaries better vaccine access and safety.



“This site has enabled BAMC to increase its throughput while offering a convenient location for our beneficiaries,” said Maj. Jared Brynildsen, BAMC COVID vaccination program officer in charge. “The larger facility also ensures people can maintain physical distancing throughout the vaccination process.”



WHASC’s COVID vaccination site is located inside Wilford Hall, Building 4554, 1100 Wilford Hall Loop, on Lackland with check-in at the “C-Wing” entrance and vaccination taking place in the garden level.



A face covering is required to enter the facility. Once the vaccine is administered, individuals will need to remain in the vaccination area for 15 to 30 minutes depending on health history for observation. During check out, they will be offered the opportunity to book an appointment for their second dose, which is administered at or around the 21-day mark.



About the Vaccine



SAMHS is administering the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine under special authorization by the Food and Drug Administration. The vaccine, which is administered in two doses 21 days apart, is expected to have a 95 percent efficacy rate following receipt of the second dose, according to the CDC website. For detailed information on the Pfizer vaccine, visit https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19/info-by-product/pfizer/index.html.



Even with such a high efficacy rate, people should stay vigilant even after getting the vaccine until more is learned about the protective immunity these vaccines confer, noted Air Force Col. Heather Yun, BAMC’s deputy commander for medical services and an infectious disease physician.



“Remember the 3 Ws -- wear a mask, wash hands or hand sanitize regularly, and watch your physical distance,” she said. “Taking protective measures and getting the vaccine when available are the best ways to protect ourselves, our families and our communities and put an end to this terrible pandemic.



For more information on the DoD’s vaccine program, visit https://health.mil/Military-Health-Topics/Combat-Support/Public-Health/Coronavirus/COVID-19-Vaccine-Efforts.



For information on the SAMHS vaccine program, visit https://www.jbsa.mil, or follow BAMC or WHASC on social media.