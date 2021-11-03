USAFE-AFAFRICA director of logistics, engineering, force protection visits RAF Mildenhall

U. S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Ronald E. Jolly Sr., Headquarters U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa director of logistics, engineering and force protection, Ramstein Air Base, Germany, visited Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, March 8, 2021.
The general visited multiple units on base including the 100th Maintenance Group, 100th Security Forces Squadron, and 100th Civil Engineer Squadron. The tour allowed the general to meet Airmen from these various units while also receiving critical briefs and demonstrations of various assets the 100th Air Refueling Wing’s utilizes to conduct the mission as the only permanent U.S. air refueling wing in the European theater.
