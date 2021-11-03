Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAFE-AFAFRICA director of logistics, engineering, force protection visits RAF Mildenhall

    Photo By Karen Abeyasekere | U. S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Ronald E. Jolly Sr., Headquarters U.S. Air Forces in Europe...... read more read more

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    03.11.2021

    Story by Karen Abeyasekere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U. S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Ronald E. Jolly Sr., Headquarters U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa director of logistics, engineering and force protection, Ramstein Air Base, Germany, visited Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, March 8, 2021.

    The general visited multiple units on base including the 100th Maintenance Group, 100th Security Forces Squadron, and 100th Civil Engineer Squadron. The tour allowed the general to meet Airmen from these various units while also receiving critical briefs and demonstrations of various assets the 100th Air Refueling Wing’s utilizes to conduct the mission as the only permanent U.S. air refueling wing in the European theater.

    Date Taken: 03.11.2021
    Date Posted: 03.11.2021 09:29
    Story ID: 391134
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB 
    RAF Mildenhall
    100th Maintenance Group
    USAFE-AFAFRICA
    100th Logistics Squadron

