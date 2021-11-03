Assistant Chief Thomas Wiley wins Regional and Navy-wide Fire Service Instructor of the Year

Here on Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, we have a dedicated and committed team of firefighters in the NAVSTA Rota Fire & Emergency Services Department constantly working to keep us and the Navy’s ships safe. Assistant Fire Chief Thomas Wiley not only helps keep NAVSTA Rota safe from fires, he also trains new additions to their force to do the same. For his dedication to this task, Wiley recently received both the Commander, Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central (CNREURAFCENT) regional and the Navy-wide Fire Service Instructor of the Year awards.



In a year like no other for all of us, some things were changed this year as Wiley would have already reported for his awards presentation, but due to COVID-19 restrictions his award was made as an announcement and he was notified by email. Once restrictions are lifted, the awards will be presented at a formal awards ceremony.



“It means a lot for me to win this award, because I know that I’ve helped lead my department to the next level in the quality of service we provide to this community,” said Wiley.



Although a lot has changed this year with COVID-19, one thing that didn’t change was everyone’s commitment to continuing to better themselves and others around them. The competition for the award this year was as fierce as ever.



“These awards are very competitive and it’s an honor to compete against so many great training chiefs and instructors across the region, Navy, and DoD,” said Wiley. “This is my fourth year being nominated for the award and the first year to win it, so it is a huge accomplishment for me personally. If you have the right attitude it makes you better at your job, no matter the outcome of the award."



Wiley began to enjoy teaching when he became an instructor at the DoD Fire Academy in 2003. He says he has always enjoyed teaching but as he developed more experience with it he appreciates it even more.



Previous awards Wiley has won include: several general performance awards, NAVSTA Rota Civilian Volunteer of the Year 2019, and NAVSTA Rota Senior Civilian of the Quarter, 4th Quarter 2016. This year he also won the regional Fire Services Instructor of the Year award for Commander, Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central (CNREURAFCENT).



Winning this award enables him to be entered at the DoD level, which is the highest level of recognition for this award.



“I am not just occupying a position here, my family and I are very involved in the community and we love Rota,” said Wiley.

