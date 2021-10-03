Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office earns 2020 communications awards from Army Installation Management Command

Photo By Scott Sturkol | This is a screenshot from March 8, 2021, of the Sept. 11, 2020, edition of The Real...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | This is a screenshot from March 8, 2021, of the Sept. 11, 2020, edition of The Real McCoy Online newspaper at Fort McCoy, Wis., that earned a first place award for online or pdf publication in the 2020 Army Installation Management Command Communications Awards. Significant contributors from the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office include online edition organizer and creator Aimee Malone, The Real McCoy Editor Scott Sturkol, Theresa Fitzgerald, Kaleen Holliday, Christopher Hanson, Bill Coppernoll, and Tonya Townsell. The edition submitted from Sept. 11 featured the observance of the 75th anniversary of World War II and more. That edition can be found at: https://home.army.mil/mccoy/index.php/my-fort/all-services/real-mccoy/real-mccoy-archive/real-mccoy-091120. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

In a message to the command community, officials with Army Installation Management Command (IMCOM) Public Affairs announced March 2 the winners of the 2020 IMCOM Communications Awards.



The awards are part of the overall annual Army Maj. Gen. Keith L. Ware Communications Awards Competition that recognizes Soldiers and Department of the Army civilian employees for excellence in achieving the objectives of the Army Public Affairs Program, according to the competition website, www.army.mil/klw.



On behalf of the Secretary of the Army, the Office of the Chief of Public Affairs conducts the competition annually to recognize, cultivate, and inspire excellence within the Army public affairs community. The competition also aligns as closely as possible with the annual Defense Media Awards, establishes competition criteria, and provides the Army with guidance for recognizing the most notable work of its public affairs professionals.



For the 2020 Army Installation Management Command Awards, judges reviewed dozens of entries in many categories and Fort McCoy earned placings in six categories.



In Broadcast Category C, Videography, Public Affair Specialist Scott Sturkol, who’s also the editor of The Real McCoy, earned a second-place finish with “Cold-Water Immersion Training Video B-Roll.” The entry included footage from Fort McCoy Cold-Weather Operations Course training. Requirements for this entry are to be “B-roll and prime cuts composed primarily of uncontrolled action depicting the U.S. military's participation in a combined, interagency, joint or service operation, exercise, training, or contingency.”



Sturkol also earned a second-place finish in Photography Category C: Feature Photo. This entry is a stand-alone storytelling picture not news related that has a strong subject and focus. Sturkol’s entry, “Rainbow over Fort McCoy,” highlighted a rainbow seen from the post with the Fort McCoy Exchange visible in the photo.



In the print categories, the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office earned two first-place awards.



In Print Category B, PDF or Online Publication, the office earned first place with The Real McCoy Online newspaper. Significant contributors include online edition organizer and creator Aimee Malone, Sturkol, Theresa Fitzgerald, Kaleen Holliday, Christopher Hanson, Bill Coppernoll, and Tonya Townsell. The edition submitted was the Sept. 11, 2021, edition that featured the observance of the 75th anniversary of World War II and more. That edition can be found at: https://home.army.mil/mccoy/index.php/my-fort/all-services/real-mccoy/real-mccoy-archive/real-mccoy-091120.



The office also received a first place in Print Category C, Outstanding Digital Media Management. This category recognizes the overall excellence of digital content produced for Army organizations. For the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office, it recognizes the work by the office staff with the Fort McCoy website, https://home.army.mil/mccoy; Fort McCoy Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/FtMcCoy; Fort McCoy Twitter page, https://twitter.com/fort_mccoy; Fort McCoy Defense Visual Information Distribution Service page, https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/FMPAO; and more. Significant contributors for this award included Sturkol, Malone, Fitzgerald, Holliday, Hanson, Coppernoll, and Townsell.



In the community relations categories of the awards competition, the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office earned a second place in Community Relations Category B, Community Relations Special Event. The office was recognized for its work with a special visit by local community leaders from Sparta and Tomah to further build partnerships and relations between the installation and those communities. See news coverage of that event at https://www.dvidshub.net/news/381412/community-leaders-participate-special-visit-fort-mccoy. Significant contributors for this award include Fitzgerald, Holliday, Coppernoll, Hanson, Townsell, Sturkol, and Malone.



The office also had Coppernoll named the winner in Community Relations Category M for the Kathy Canham-Ross Award of Distinction. Though Coppernoll is named as the recipient, he said the award is representative of everyone within the office who supported community relations events for the office.



All of the award placings then were sent to compete in the higher headquarters Army Material Command David H. Harris Communications Awards competition.



