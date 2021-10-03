Fort McCoy PA Office earns DOD monthly recognition for 2020

Photo By Scott Sturkol | A screenshot of the Fort McCoy, Wis., Public Affairs Office page on the Defense Video...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | A screenshot of the Fort McCoy, Wis., Public Affairs Office page on the Defense Video and Imagery Distribution Service is shown March 10, 2021. The page and contributors to the page earned multiple monthly awards during 2020 including most uploads by a unit, most views by a unit, most views by a storyteller, and most uploads by a storyteller. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

The Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office (PAO) command information maintains a busy daily schedule supplying stories, videos, publications, and imagery to the Defense Visual Information Distribution System (DVIDS).



For all of 2020, the office and staff received 22 monthly online trophies for their work.



Overall, the office uploaded 15,612 assets the Fort McCoy PAO DVIDS page, https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/FMPAO — one of the most by a page in the Department of Defense in 2020. Assets include photos, news stories, videos, and publications.



In total downloads of assets from the page for 2020, there were 38,922 downloads of 26,552 assets. Fort McCoy’s assets also saw plenty of views in 2020 as there were 122,557 views of 26,380 assets.



And with media subscription distributions of Fort McCoy PAO assets for 2020, there were 321,922 subscription distributions of 15,584 assets to 336 outlets in 38 states and 16 countries. (Note: These distributions note the sharing of assets with outlets and personnel subscribed to receive DVIDS and Fort McCoy-specific assets.)



And with video analytics of page videos for 2020, it showed that 51 videos were posted. Also, there were 16,393 video events, including 13,111 loads of videos and 2,863 plays.



In supporting the page in 2020, it included primary management by command information staff members — Public Affairs Specialist Scott Sturkol, who’s also the editor of The Real McCoy newspaper, and editorial assistant and The Real McCoy Online manager Aimee Malone. Others also contributing to the page from the office were Theresa Fitzgerald, Kaleen Holliday, Bill Coppernoll, Christopher Hanson, and Tonya Townsell.



Other significant contributors to the page also included personnel with the Fort McCoy Multimedia/Visual Information Office with the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security; the marketing staff with the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation; and the 181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade Public Affairs staff.



Following are the monthly DVIDS awards for 2020 for Fort McCoy PAO:



* Most Uploads by a Storyteller (Sturkol): January-December. (That translates to the most uploads by a storyteller on DVIDS for the entire Department of Defense. This also was the case for 2019.)



* Most Views by a Storyteller (Sturkol): November and December.



* Most Uploads by a Unit (Fort PAO): January, February, March, June, September, October, and November.



* Most Views by a Unit (Fort McCoy PAO): December.



DVIDS is a “state-of-the-art, 24/7 operation owned by DMA (Defense Media Activity) that provides a timely, accurate, and reliable connection between the media around the world and the military serving at home and abroad,” according to its mission description.



DVIDS also allows media outlets to receive immediate, first-hand information and interviews with commanders and subject-matter experts directly involved with fast-breaking news. It also provides requested products to media organizations in a timely manner via internet distribution and satellite broadcasts. Additionally, DVIDS maintains a searchable archive of video, photo, print and audio products for interested media and military communities.



To see the Fort McCoy page on DVIDS, visit https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/FMPAO.



(Article prepared by the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office.)