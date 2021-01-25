AFCLC Meets NATO AEW&C Force in International Aircrew Cultural Training

Recently, the Air Force Culture and Language Center faculty worked with the NATO AWACS unit at Geilenkirchen on a course to enhance interoperability across a crew force of 17 nations, which the team calls International Aircrew Cultural Training or INTERACT.



The pilot project is intended to create cultural interoperability that translates into improved crew resource management in the tactical mission and positive relationships that pay strategic dividends long after the NATO AWACS assignment ends. Drs. Patricia Fogarty, Elizabeth Peifer, and Susan Steen taught the three-day, 18-contact-hour pilot project beginning at 0500 CST for an 18-member crew with one-two years in the unit.



“The goal of the team is to create a long-term plan to deliver the course twice annually to new members of the unit if the pilot project is successful,” Dr. Fogarty said. “So far, it’s been going very well! When aircrew members are as interactive and engaged as we’ve seen with this course, it’s a home run.”



Dr. Fogarty also stressed that a priority of the pilot course is to enhance joint warfighting and further add value to Airmen at all phases of their careers in conjunction with Air University’s priorities of education, partner interoperability, and adversary understanding.

