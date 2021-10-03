Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    March 1945 featured two milestones in First Army history

    March 1945 featured two milestones in First Army history

    Photo By Warren Marlow | The first Army nurses to cross the Rhine River on March 13, 1945. From left, they are:...... read more read more

    UNITED STATES

    03.10.2021

    Story by Warren Marlow 

    First Army

    March is Women’s History Month and there were two significant events for First Army in March of 1945.

    On March 7 of that year, First Army became the first Allied command to cross the Rhine River. This was the first time that enemy forces had crossed the Rhine since Napoleon.

    Then on March 13, nurses from the 2nd Hospital unit of First Army's 51st Field Hospital became the first nurses to cross the Rhine River. They crossed at the site of the collapsed Remagen bridge on a pontoon bridge six days after the initial assault crossing.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2021
    Date Posted: 03.10.2021 14:48
    Story ID: 391063
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, March 1945 featured two milestones in First Army history, by Warren Marlow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    First Army
    World War II

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT