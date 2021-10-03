March 1945 featured two milestones in First Army history

March is Women’s History Month and there were two significant events for First Army in March of 1945.



On March 7 of that year, First Army became the first Allied command to cross the Rhine River. This was the first time that enemy forces had crossed the Rhine since Napoleon.



Then on March 13, nurses from the 2nd Hospital unit of First Army's 51st Field Hospital became the first nurses to cross the Rhine River. They crossed at the site of the collapsed Remagen bridge on a pontoon bridge six days after the initial assault crossing.

