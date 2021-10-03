11th MEU Completes Realistic Urban Training

The 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit completed its first Marine Air-Ground Task Force level training across Arizona and Southern California.



Realistic Urban Training, brought together nearly 2,300 Marines and Sailors from the 11th MEU’s major subordinate elements, provided an opportunity to plan and conduct operations as an integrated Marine Air-Ground Task Force.



During RUT, the 11th MEU completed eight separate mission packages, including multiple raids, tactical recovery of aircraft and personnel, and expeditionary advanced basing operations.



“Realistic Urban Training was a prime opportunity to exercise our 11th MEU principles of excellence, readiness, and teamwork,” said Col. James Lively, the 11th MEU Commanding Officer. “The 11th MEU team had the opportunity to conduct concurrent, distributed MAGTF operations in separate areas all while safely commanding and controlling our forces from a single location, aboard MCAS, Yuma. Each MSE brought their respective expertise to identify, plan, and solve MAGTF-level problems - professionally and effectively.”



The 11th MEU is a flexible, sea-based MAGTF capable of conducting amphibious operations, crisis response, and limited contingency operations in order to support the theater requirements of geographic combatant commanders.



The 11th MEU is conducting training in preparation for a routine deployment later this year.



