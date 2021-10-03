NAF El Centro Makes History with Radio Broadcast of Airshow

Photo By Petty Officer 3rd Class Drew Verbis | 210309-N-AS200-1897 NAF EL CENTRO, Calif. – The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 3rd Class Drew Verbis | 210309-N-AS200-1897 NAF EL CENTRO, Calif. – The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels conduct winter training onboard Naval Air Facility (NAF) El Centro March 9, 2021. NAF El Centro will host the first-ever radio broadcast of its inaugural Festival of Flight featuring the Blue Angels, March 13, 2021. “We are thankful to be in a position where we're able to execute an event and one which is a first for an airshow,” said Capt. William Perkins, commanding officer, NAF El Centro. The mission of NAF El Centro is to support the combat training and readiness of the warfighter. This includes air operations support to operational fleet and training squadrons as well as squadrons from other services (Marine Corps, Army, Air Force) and international military partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Drew Verbis/Released) see less | View Image Page

NAF EL CENTRO, Calif. – Naval Air Facility (NAF) El Centro will host the first-ever radio broadcast of its inaugural Festival of Flight featuring the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, March 13, 2021.



“We are thankful to be in a position where we're able to execute an event and one which is a first for an airshow, which we are branding Festival of Flight,” said Capt. William Perkins, commanding officer, NAF El Centro. “The difference is it's not going to be a public-viewed event from an onboarding perspective. We're going to ask folks to stay safe at home and instead of you coming to us, we're going to bring the show to you! That's how we're approaching the show this year. A radio broadcast is an exciting concept and we are ready to execute.”



This year’s virtual sport’s-desk radio performance is intended to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus while continuing the great tradition of celebrating the partnership of military aviation with the Imperial Valley community. The result will be a unique back-yard barbeque approach that can be experienced across the region in more personal setting.



“From Seeley to Brawley and everywhere in-between you can see most of the performance from the comfort and safety of your backyard,” Perkins said. “It’s a different perspective, but you will enjoy it. It is important that we ask you not to come to the base on that day; we'll bring the event to you live on the radio.”



KXO AM 1230 and FM 107.5 FM will broadcast the Festival of Flight from 12:30 pm to 4:30 pm on March 13, 2021.



“KXO is truly honored to help facilitate the Festival of Flight,” said Gene Brister, president and general manager, KXO. “We believe this historic event will put smiles on the faces of young and old alike throughout the region.”



The Festival of Flight is the Navy’s largest community outreach event in the Imperial Valley region.



“Festival of Flight, the inaugural year which we’ll continue going forward,” Perkins said. “This is our 75th Anniversary of NAF El Centro which motivated us to rebrand the traditional airshow into the model we will now forever be known as.”



This year’s schedule includes the highly-anticipated performance by the Navy’s elite flight demonstration squadron, the Blue Angels, who will mark their 75th anniversary and are transitioning to the F/A-18 E/F Super Hornets. Other scheduled acts include the Air Force’s A-10 Thunderbolt II, the Navy’s F/A-18 TACDEMO and jump team – the Navy SEAL Leapfrogs.



“The Festival of Flight is welcomed, positive, and a safe experience for the Imperial Valley,” said Elizbeth Espinoza, governmental relations officer, Imperial Valley College. “The community is excited to celebrate during a time where we all feel socially disconnected but can stay virtually connected.”



The perimeter roads around the facility will be closed due to security protocols during an airshow and in accordance with FAA regulations to maintain the safety of civilians and military personnel.



“I can’t think of a better way to thank the community for their support of NAF El Centro all these years,” added Brister. “You’re tuning into history.”



Making military aviation history is not new for NAF El Centro. In 1959, the base was instrumental in designing and testing the first successful high-speed jet altitude ejection seat and the Mercury Space Program parachute system, used for the first U.S. manned satellites and the Apollo re-entry system. The first official parachute demonstration team of the United States Navy, The Chuting Stars was formed at El Centro in 1961.



The mission of NAF El Centro is to support the combat training and readiness of the warfighter. This includes air operations support to operational fleet and training squadrons as well as squadrons from other services (Marine Corps, Army, Air Force) and international military partners.



For more information visit: www.cnic.navy.mil/ElCentroFestivalOfFlight