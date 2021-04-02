171st ARW Refuels Navy E-2D Aircraft

Coraopolis, Pa. -- The 171st Air Refueling Wing has successfully completed another groundbreaking mission, this time refueling U.S. Navy E-2D Advanced Hawkeyes.



While this is not the first time these Navy planes have been refueled midair by the U.S. Air Force, the operation is relatively new, with this being the first mission of its kind done by the 171st.



The mission, requested by Air Mobility Command, was largely a success: it allowed boom operators and pilots from the 171st to partner with pilots from Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 126 Seahawks and ground controllers from USS Daniel Inoyuhe as a joint team – not to mention the efforts put in by the maintainers to de-ice and prepare the aircraft for flight in near-zero temperatures.



What is the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye?



The E-2D Advanced Hawkeye is an all-weather, carrier-based Advanced Early Warning System aircraft, equipped with a command and control platform and radar system. After departing an aircraft carrier, the aircraft uses advanced electronic sensors, combined with some of the most advanced radar systems in the world, to survey the surrounding sea and land.



Depending on the mission, the aircraft may be used to give early warning of enemy aircraft attacks, control the aircraft carrier’s combat air patrol fighters, or detect enemy warships or forces. The model refueled on this mission, Delta, is the first E-2 model that was outfitted for aerial refueling during production. By adding this strategic capability, the aircraft can now complete seven-hour missions versus four hours, effectively doubling the distance of a Carrier Strike Group’s reach.



That’s how missions like this one can support Navy operations – how do they support the 171st?



“This was a good opportunity for us to refuel an aircraft we have never worked with before,” said Master Sgt. Robert “Bo” Winovich, a boom operator and instructor assigned to the 171st. “We get the chance to work with Navy aircraft at deployed locations, but it’s less often that we get the opportunity for this training at home.”

Navy aircraft aren’t refueled straight through the traditional boom that’s usually seen underneath a KC-135. Instead, they are refueled through an attachment to the boom called a drogue. Boom type refueling requires the boom operator to guide the probe into the receiver’s receptacle to refuel, while with drogues, the receiver flies to meet the probe in the basket shaped drogue.



For this mission, Winovich not only refueled the E-2D, but also served as an instructor while Staff Sgt. Tanner Jackson operated the boom.



No additional certification is required to refuel Navy aircraft, so hands-on experience is the best way to train and prepare boom operators, increasing boom operator’s readiness for real-world missions. Because the aerial refueling capability is so new, with VAW 126 receiving their first E-2Ds in 2020, each refueling mission doubles as a training opportunity for all involved, making it that much more important.



Despite the mission involving both a new aircraft and a new team, all involved agreed it was a success.



“The E-2D is a unique type of receiver. It has close proximity to dangerous areas of aerial refueling, with the probe over the windscreen and propellers a close distance to the probe area,” said Winovich. “Sgt. Jackson did an excellent job with the refueling, as did the receiver crew. The tanker pilots and staff did a good job planning and working with our Navy partners as well.”



Because this was a rare mission for many involved, the 171st Operations Group took full advantage of the opportunity and invited Public Affairs on board to document the mission. The footage captured will be used to train other boom operators within the 171st and Air National Guard.



As the home of both an aircraft simulator and boom simulator, the 171st is already a prime location for training airmen from the wing and across the country. Having boom operators and pilots experienced at refueling the E-2D, as well as other Navy aircraft, not only adds to the appeal of coming to Pittsburgh for military training – it makes us more mission ready than ever.



In an increasingly contested environment, it’s critical that the service branches are able to work as one team. Joint training increases our unit readiness and interoperability, resulting in mission success at home or away. This unique mission underscores the importance of working as a joint force, and adds to our history as a premier refueling wing in the Air National Guard and U.S. Air Force.

