Army Medical Logistics Command puts People First

Photo By C.J. Lovelace | Lt. Col. Dan O'Neill, second from left, deputy commander of the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Agency, talks with USAMMA leaders during an Army Medical Logistics Command workshop on March 4 at Fort Detrick, Maryland. USAMMA is one of three direct reporting units to AMLC.

FORT DETRICK, Md. -- U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command leaders are putting people first.



During a two-day workshop on March 4-5, organizational heads revised the AMLC’s campaign plan, including a new line of effort focused on expanding and enhancing organizational diversity, equity and inclusion, or DEI, as well as workforce training and development.



“Diversity is essential to our strength as a nation and a military. People are the key to winning,” AMLC Commander Brig. Gen. Michael Lalor said. “We must cultivate a diverse, equitable and inclusive workforce that embraces the experiences, culture, characteristics and background that each Soldier, civilian and contractor brings to the team.”



Sessions included staff from AMLC headquarters, as well as leaders from AMLC's direct reporting units at the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Agency, the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center-Europe and the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center-Korea.



“We must create an environment where people can be their best selves and have an opportunity to grow and be successful,” he said. “We are stronger when we work together.”



AMLC leaders discussed progress in developing a strategic plan for Project Inclusion, the Army’s initiative to drive DEI across the force and help build cohesive teams.



“It takes buy in from everyone,” AMLC Sgt. Maj. Danyell Walters said. “We have to be the face of all things diversity, culture and inclusion.”



As the Life Cycle Management Command for medical materiel, AMLC leaders also discussed other key command priorities, including Class VIII medical materiel distribution integration, modernization of forward-positioned stocks, medical maintenance reform, centralized materiel management and integration of medical logistics into Army information systems.



AMLC leaders reviewed customer feedback to understand their gaps, better define roles and increase communication in support of the warfighter.



“We deliver effects on the battlefield. Never forget that,” Lalor emphasized. “That is what we are here to do. If we get called tonight, we’re going.”