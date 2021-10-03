Army Corps of Engineers to host virtual careers open house

NORFOLK, Virginia - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Norfolk District is scheduled to host a “Careers Virtual Open House” event March 17 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. to fill multiple vacancies within the organization.



During the event, district leadership will explain USACE hiring processes, resume preparation, and federal employee benefits. Participants will also hear from current employees as they describe typical duties and life on the job.



“I started working at the Norfolk District as an intern and it has made such a huge impression on me that I have joined in the efforts to recruit new hires,” said Christopher Tolson, district operations and maintenance project manager. “We are looking forward to the potential of pairing qualified candidates with a career that suits their skill-set and brings value to our organization.”



The virtual one-day event will include an overview of the Norfolk District and presentations on navigating USAJOBS, federal resume building and interviewing tips, and government hiring programs and incentives.



“The Corps of Engineers is a great place to work,” said Col. Patrick Kinsman, Norfolk District Commander. “We are a people-first organization, that is why during our open house, as an opportunity to connect jobseekers to hiring managers, we are offering one-on-one breakout sessions so they can get direct insight into the culture of our organization.”



Job series that the District has current or projected vacancies for include but are not limited to:

0400 – Natural Resources Management and Biological Sciences

0500 – Accounting and Budget

0800 – Engineering and Architecture

0900 – Legal and Kindred

1100 – Business and Industry



You can find specific positions and job titles that fall under these series at: https://www.opm.gov/policy-data-oversight/classification-qualifications/classifying-general-schedule-positions/occupationalhandbook.pdf



The deadline to register for the no-fee event is March 16 and can be found at the following link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/norfolk-district-careers-virtual-open-house-tickets-145111044039 The event is limited to the first 235 participants. Once registered, attendees can follow a link to sign-up for a breakout session where they can meet and talk with District hiring managers in a one-on-one virtual breakout room environment.



For more information on careers at the Norfolk District, visit us at https://www.nao.usace.army.mil/Careers/

