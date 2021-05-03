Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE Celebrates the COI of MV Kenneth Eddy

    Col. Jason Evers, commander for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Huntington District,

    MARIETTA, OH, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2021

    Story by Josh Bennett 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Huntington District

    U.S. Coast Guard Cmdr. Paul Mangini stamped a Certificate of Inspection at a ceremony celebrating the issuance of the certificate to the MV Kenneth Eddy on March 5, 2021 at the Marietta Repair Station.

    Distinguished guests for the event included Congressman Bill Johnson, U.S. Representative for the Ohio 6th District, Cmdr. Paul Mangini, commander of the USCG Marine Safety Unit, Huntington and Col. Jason Evers, commander of the USACE Huntington District.

    The MV Kenneth Eddy, named for the former Huntington District employee and towboat Captain Kenneth Eddy, was christened on October 31, 2006. Designed by the USACE marine Design Center and constructed by orange Shipbuilding in Orange, Texas, the MV Kenneth Eddy is used for towing and tending the Light Capacity Fleet Unit (LCF).

    The MV Kenneth Eddy has accommodations for up to 11 crewmembers to stay aboard the vessel while it transports the LCF to various work locations. Based out of the Cumberland River Operations Center in Old Hickory, Tennessee, the LCF perform repair work throughout the Ohio river basin.

    For more information about the USACE Huntington District, visit our website at https://www.lrh.usace.army.mil/.

