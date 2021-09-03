Navy Reserve Navy Medical Readiness and Training Command change of command ceremony

Navy Reserve Navy Medical Readiness and Training Command (NR NMRTC) Portsmouth, formerly Operational Health Support Unit (OHSU) Portsmouth, held its change of command ceremony in the Chapel of Comfort March 6.

Capt. Katherine Ormsbee, Medical Service Corps, relieved Capt. Kenneth McAndrews, Medical Service Corps, as commanding officer. Navy Medical Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Portsmouth Commanding Officer Capt. Lisa Mulligan served as the presiding officer with Rear Adm. Eric Peterson, deputy commander Naval Medical Forces Atlantic, as the guest speaker.

Commenting on the dynamic relationship between NR NMRTC Portsmouth and NMRTC Portsmouth, Mulligan stated “since FY19, OHSU Portsmouth provided over 13,500 personnel days of support, including two missions supporting USNS Comfort in FY19 and FY20.”

NR NMRTC Portsmouth plays an integral role in the Military Health System, including augmenting staff at NMRTC Portsmouth and its nine Branch Health Clinics. NR NMRTC Portsmouth’s health care professionals meet critical staffing needs that arise due to deployments, permanent change of station billet gaps and patient volume.

Mulligan thanked Andrews for leading the command through significant changes in Navy Medicine including restructuring of several detachments, refocusing of medical efforts towards readiness of active and reserve, and the transition from OHSU Portsmouth to NR NMRTC Portsmouth.

Peterson noted that being selected and serving as a commanding officer means they have been identified as worthy of command – a decision that was not made lightly.

“Trust and competence are key components to our forces effectiveness enabling decentralized commands and operations in the Naval service. Work hard to build and guard this trust and competence,” Peterson said. “The Navy trusts you with the welfare and readiness of our warfighters. This is a special trust and responsibility that should not be taken lightly.”

Peterson congratulated McAndrews on a job truly well done and looks forward to what NR NMRTC will do under the leadership of Ormsbee.

Before reading his orders relieving him of command, McAndrews took the stage to thank his command and participants. McAndrews recognized Mulligan and Capt. Christopher Culp, the two NMRTC commanding officers he served alongside.

“Your tremendous support, guidance, and partnership has been the benchmark for Navy Medicine and instrumental in the success of this command,” McAndrews said.

McAndrews reflected on the two plus years as commanding officer and the many milestones achieved by the Sailors. From field exercises, three humanitarian mission deployments, to the delivery of medical and dental readiness to more than 300 reserve units and 7,000 warfighters.

The Sailors of NMRTC are “a true reflection of the value Navy Medicine brings as a force multiplier to the nation, fleet, Marine Corps, and joint forces across the globe.”

As McAndrews was ready to depart, he told Ormsbee “I am so proud and comforted knowing that you are at the helm of this great command and as you will experience first hand … it is truly the “First and Finest” of Navy medicine.

“This command has a long history of setting the bar for performance and I am humbled to have been selected to lead this impressive team,” Ormsbee said. “Capt. McAndrews has left big shoes for me to fill, but I enthusiastically accept this challenge.”

McAndrews holds a Master of Public Administration, Board Certified Pharmacotherapy Specialist, and a residency trained Critical Care Clinical Pharmacist. McAndrews served on Active Duty at Navy Medicine West. His Navy Reserve assignments include Expeditionary Medical Facility Camp Pendleton, Operational Health Support Unit San Diego, Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, and Operational Health Support Unit Naval Medical Center Portsmouth.

Ormsbee holds a Master of Health Care Administration and a Master of Business Administration. She served three years active duty at Naval Hospital Lemoore. Her Navy Reserve assignments include Naval Hospital Bremerton, Korea detachment unit, Navy Reserve, Command Navy Forces Korea, Detachment C; OHSU Camp Pendleton, Detachment E. In 2008 she was deployed to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Germany. In addition, she served at Navy Reserve, Commander Navy Forces Korea HQ; NR Navy Personnel Command; OHSU Bremerton; and Expeditionary Medical Facility Dallas One. She most recently severed on active duty orders at BUMED before accepting orders to OHSU NMCP.

NR NMRTC Portsmouth is one of the largest Navy Reserve medical commands with more than 800 members in 23 detachments across Navy Region Mid-Atlantic Reserve Component Command and Navy Medicine East. “First and Finest” ensures maximum operational readiness by providing high quality, comprehensive medical and dental support to Navy Medical Readiness and Training Command Portsmouth, USNS Comfort, and other worldwide contingency missions.

