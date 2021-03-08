IWTC Corry Station Sailor Trains to Protect and Defend America as a CTR

By Damage Controlman Fireman Neo B. Greene III, Center for Information Warfare Training



PENSACOLA, Fla. — A Woodbridge, Virginia native is stationed at a Navy training command to learn how to be an information warfare professional who is armed with the skills necessary to protect and defend America around the world.



Over the past three months, Seaman Tyler Torres has been stationed onboard Naval Air Station Pensacola Corry Station, Pensacola, Florida, at the Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Corry Station for Cryptologic Technician (Collection) (CTR) “A” School.



A CTR is responsible for operating state-of-the-art computer systems to conduct information and cyberspace operations; collect, analyze and exploit signals of interest to identify, locate and report worldwide threats; control and safeguard access to classified material and information systems; provide tactical and strategic signals intelligence, technical guidance, digital network intelligence, and information warfare support to surface, subsurface, air, special warfare units, and national consumers to maintain information dominance.



Torres graduated from Charles J. Colgan, Sr. High School in 2020 before deciding to leave his hometown to join the Navy in October of the same year.



He is looking forward to meeting new people, having new experiences, serving his country while taking advantage of opportunities offered by the Navy, like job certifications.



“I always wanted to be in the military,” said Torres. “I originally wanted to join to become a fleet marine force corpsman, but I was talked out of that. Then, I decided I wanted to do something in the information warfare community and decided on CTR.”



As an information warfare Sailor, Torres said he can acquire and benefit from what he learns, both in the Navy and out of it.



“I just wanted something in the intelligence field so I can take advantage of what I learn when I get out of the Navy,” said Torres. “I figured I can do really well out in the civilian world with what I learn while I’m in the fleet.”



Torres has goals for his career and for his “A” school, and he says he is not intimidated by prospects of hard times.



“I expect for there to be days where being in the military is hard,” said Torres. “But I want to get to the top of my class, so I’ll work towards that. Once I’m a full CTR, I want to follow the tactical information operations path and do my best with my shipmates in that field.”



IWTC Corry Station is one component that makes up the Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT) domain. IWTC Corry Station, as part of the CIWT, provides a continuum of training to Navy and joint service personnel that prepares them to conduct information warfare across the full spectrum of military operations.



With four schoolhouse commands, a detachment, and training sites throughout the United States and Japan, CIWT trains over 22,000 students every year, delivering trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services. CIWT also offers more than 200 courses for cryptologic technicians, intelligence specialists, information systems technicians, electronics technicians, and officers in the information warfare community.



For more news from Center for Information Warfare Training domain, visit https://www.public.navy.mil/netc/centers/ciwt/

