Arkansas Reserve unit offers second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Courtesy Photo | A medical technician with the 913th Aerospace Medicine Squadron administers the second dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to a fellow Reserve Citizen Airman on Sunday, March 7, 2021, at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas. Department of Defense personnel are highly encouraged to take the vaccine in order to protect their health, families and community, and to mitigate public health risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.(U.S. Air Force Reserve photo by Senior Amn Kalee Sexton)

On Sunday, March 7, 2021, the Air Force Reserve 913th Airlift Group administered its second round of COVID-19 vaccines to Reserve personnel on Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas.



Group reservists and civilian employees were offered the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, which is being distributed using the Department of Defense’s phased approach and administered by military medical professionals assigned to the installation.



“I want to sincerely thank our 913th AMDS [Aerospace Medicine Squadron] Reserve medical professionals who came in to knock out our routine medical appointments during the initial vaccine distribution, but who also worked long hours to ensure a smooth vaccine distribution the following day,” said Col. Christopher Lacouture, 913th AG commander. “I am also grateful to our active duty and national guard medical counterparts who also came in to provide additional assistance.”



While the vaccine is voluntary for members, personnel are strongly encouraged to accept the vaccine to protect their health, families, community and lower the public health risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.



Members who received the second does went through the same process as before. Personnel were offered the vaccine, medically screened, provided an informational presentation, offered the dose, and medical records were updated accordingly. Members who accepted the vaccine were observed for adverse effects.



The remaining vaccine doses were then offered to personnel who did not receive the first dose or initially declined.



“Reservists who were vaccinated by civilian providers can physically bring in their documentation or email it to us at any time,” said Master Sgt. Thomas Herbert, 913th AMDS Health Service Management noncommissioned officer. “We will input this information directly into the Air Force immunization database, similar to our annual flu shot tracking requirements.”



Reserve units will continue to implement health precaution measures such as wearing masks and social distancing.



“I’m thankful I received the vaccine from our incredible Reserve medical professionals,” said Lacouture. “This is one of the many steps we must continue to take in order to combat COVID-19, which has taken over 500,000 American lives. The reason I accepted the vaccine is to protect my family and my Air Force Reserve family.”



For the most up-to-date information on the vaccine for Reservists, go to https://www.afrc.af.mil/COVID-19/ and overall information can be found here: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/index.html.