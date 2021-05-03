Fort Carson offers vaccine to increased-risk beneficiaries

Fort Carson is currently offering COVID-19 vaccine appointments to TRICARE beneficiaries age 18 to 64 with increased risk for severe illness by appointment only at the William “Bill” Reed Special Events Center.



To book an appointment, call the Colorado Military Health System Access to Care Line at 526-2273. Vaccines are by appointment only, walk-ins are not permitted. Enrollment at Evans Army Community Hospital is not necessary for TRICARE beneficiaries to receive the vaccine.



The Colorado Military Health System’s Access to Care Line is experiencing long wait times due to beneficiaries scheduling COVID-19 vaccination appointments. Visit https://www.tricareonline.com to schedule an appointment or if you prefer to speak with a representative, call 524-2273.



Increased-risk criteria for COVID-19, as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), includes asthma, blood disorders, cardiovascular disease, chronic respiratory disease, chronic liver disease, chronic metabolic disease, diabetes, hypertension, history of immunocompromising condition, immunosuppressive therapy, neurologic therapy, obesity and pregnancy/postpartum within the past six months.



Fort Carson is following the DOD COVID-19 Vaccination Plan, which is based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention distribution schedule. Moderna COVID-19 vaccinations are administered as a shot in the arm in two doses approximately 28 days apart.



Health care workers and emergency services personnel, national critical capabilities and Soldiers preparing to deploy to locations outside of the continental U.S., and beneficiaries aged 65 and older also continue to receive COVID-19 vaccines.

